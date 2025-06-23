Overwatch 2 Season 17 release countdown (all platforms)

If you're looking for an Overwatch 2 Season 17 release countdown, you've come to the right place. The upcoming season of OW2 has been highly anticipated by the community. Bringing forth a unique blend of hero updates, cosmetics, and, of course, major changes to the Stadium game mode, OW2 Season 17 has the content jar filled to the brim.

This article will provide you with a detailed brief on the Overwatch 2 Season 17 release countdown for all platforms. Read below to know more.

Overwatch 2 Season 17 release date and time for all regions

Like previous seasonal releases, the upcoming Overwatch 2 Season 17: Powered Up! will share a synchronized launch across all platforms. The update will go live for all regions on June 24, 2025, at 11 am PT/ 6 pm UTC/ 11:30 pm IST.

There will be no downtime, and considering the fact that you can already preload the entire update, you will be able to directly explore the seasonal content as soon as it goes live.

That said, here's a detailed list of the release dates and times for the OW2 Season 17 update across different regions of the globe:

Time Zone Date and time Pacific Time (PT) June 24, 2025, at 11 am Mountain Time (MT) June 24, 2025, at 12 am Central Time (CT) June 24, 2025, at 1 pm Eastern Time (ET) June 24, 2025, at 2 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC) June 24, 2025, at 6 pm Eastern European Time (EET) June 24, 2025, at 8 pm Moscow Standard Time (MSK) June 24, 2025, at 9 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) June 24, 2025, at 11:30 pm China Standard Time (CST) June 24, 2025, at 2 am Japan Standard Time (JST) June 25, 2025, at 3 am Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) June 25, 2025, at 4 am New Zealand Standard Time (NZST) June 25, 2025, at 6 am

All expected changes coming in Overwatch 2 Season 17

Firstly, players can expect a number of hero changes with the debut of OW2 Season 17. Numerous hero balance updates will be incorporated separately for 5v5, 6v6, and Stadium game modes within the title. Players can expect quite a shift in hero meta across all three game modes, encouraging fresh new team comps, unique hero ability synergies, and much more.

Next up, we have a brand-new battle pass coming with the latest season. It features a unique 8-bit art theme, providing players a chance to get their hands on limited-time exclusive in-game cosmetics, gold coins, credits, and much more.

Furthermore, there are going to be quite a few map changes and map rotations, all of which are targeted towards improving player engagement and keeping the game feeling fresh. Stadium will also incorporate two new maps, and we are excited to see the unique team comps and strategies that will play out on them.

That's everything that you need to know about the Overwatch 2 Season 17 release countdown. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.

