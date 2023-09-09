Overwatch 2 Season 6 mid-season patch notes: Anniversary Events 2023, hero changes, and more

It’s been a month since the new Season 6 “Invasion” hit Overwatch 2. The developers have introduced a plethora of fresh content, much to the community's excitement. Moreover, with the September 7 update, they’ve added more game modes and announced the classic Overwatch 2 Anniversary event of 2023. With the introduction of the mid-season patch, developers have also made a series of changes to the Heroes.

Heroes with lesser pick rates, like Junker Queen and Mei, got buffed. However, Bastion and Orisa were nerfed as their pick rate was excessively high across all lobbies. So, let’s delve into the patch notes.

Patch notes for Overwatch 2 Season 6 (September 7) update

Overwatch 2 Anniversary 2023 announcement

With the latest patch update, the developers have announced some exciting news regarding the first anniversary of Overwatch 2. Catch-a-Mari, Battle of Olympus, Mischief and Magic, and Starwatch are some of the community's favorite events returning to the scene.

Furthermore, they’ve declared that the celebration is set to begin on September 19, and players worldwide can participate in this huge event. They can gain Overwatch 2 Credits as rewards after completing some limited-time event challenges. They can use these Credits to buy any skins of their choice.

Hero Mastery Event

A new game mode named Hero Mastery has arrived in Overwatch 2. This single-player mode enables players to check their skills through a unique set of courses with some specific Heroes from the list. It also maintains a leaderboard that keeps track of the scores following a finish.

Players have to go through three unique courses with progressive difficulty available for each Hero.

Players can earn up to five stars for each course using multiple abilities and skills.

Players doing the courses are graded based on a few criteria: time, eliminations, heals, and escorts. Additionally, there are some unique stats for each Hero to track as well.

All players doing the courses must remember to collect all the Mastery Emblems to demonstrate their skill.

Hero Mastery is a limited-time event that includes special rewards.

Players can only access Heroes like Tracer, Reinhardt, and Mercy to complete the set of courses. However, Heroes like Winston, Sojourn, etc., will debut in the coming weeks.

Hero updates in September 7 mid-season patch of Overwatch 2

Junkereen

Jagged Blade

Impact Damage has been increased from 50 to 65.

Orisa

Fortify

Instead of starting when the ability expires, the cooldown will start when it’s initiated.

The cooldown time has increased from 12 to 16.5 seconds.

The Overhealth bonus is down to 100 from 125.

Zarya

Projected Barrier

Barrier’s health went up to 225 from 200.

Cooldown was cut from 10 to 8 seconds.

The barrier’s size is increased by 15%

Ashe

The Viper

Reload time is lowered to 0.20 seconds from 0.25.

Bastion

A-36 Tactical Grenade

The impact damage has dropped from 30 to 15.

Configuration: Artillery

Unable to deal critical hits anymore.

Mei

Endothermic Blaster

Damage per second increased from 65 to 70.

The Slow duration between the primary fire hits increased to 0.6 seconds from 0.5.

Deep Chill

Her rapid melee can now trigger Bonus Damage

Baptiste

Regenerative Burst

His instant healing dropped from 50 to 40.

The healing process is dropped down to 40 over 4 seconds from 50 over 5 seconds.

Kiriko

Protection Suzu

Now, it can go through the adversaries.

Bug fixes in the mid-season patch of Overwatch 2

General

Fixed an issue with the Daybreak Challenges being reset to 0 and not receiving progress after completing games.

The Save-a-Mari challenge now specifies the difficulty requirements for completion.

Resolved an issue where the Progression Level badge wasn’t promoting. Players who have already reached levels where the badge should now be promoted to the correct badge now.

Fixed a bug with Option ‘Relative Aim Sensitivity’ not accepting a value of 0%.

Fixed an instance where equipped Competitive Titles would reset after a relog.

Fixed a bug with Matched Played showing as abandoned for matches played on another platform.

Fixed gaps and other environmental issues in Mischief and Magic.

Fixed navigation issues that could occur with a controller in Winston’s lab.

Fixed the missing sound effects for Training Bots respawning.

Fixed a bug on the controller/gamepads that prevented some characters from flying diagonally.

Resolved a bug with the Overtime bar not burning all the way down in Competitive, making it difficult to tell when the round is over.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from immediately equipping Golden weapons after purchasing them.

Maps

Dorado

Fixed a bug in the environment near the final point that sometimes allowed Mei’s Blizzard to go through the environment.

New Junk City

Fixed some areas on the map where players could get stuck.

Fixed lighting issues in certain areas of the map.

Added the intro when loading into the map. Players can now be greeted with ‘Welcome to New Junk City’.

Suravasa

Fixed some fountains that were allowing some turrets to be hidden.

Fixed a few areas that were having lighting issues.

Fixed some areas on the map where could get stuck.

Fixed areas on the map that allowed players to stand outside the playable space.

Fixed several areas with gaps in the geometry.

Co-Op Missions

Rio

Fixed an issue that could occur after the Artillery lands that resulted in the player’s camera looking at the sky after regaining control of the camera.

Toronto

Fixed an interaction with the train that was forcing the players outside the map boundaries.

Fixed a problem with the lighting that could occur on this map when changing graphics settings.

Gothenburg

Fixed a place in the spawn where players could become stuck.

Heroes

Bastion

Corrected a bug that lowered the vertical knockback of Bastion’s Tactical Grenade.

Echo

Fixed an issue with Duplicated Illari’s displaying the incorrect VFX colors when casting her ultimate Captive Sun.

The interaction with duplicated Symmetra turrets that persisted throughout the duplicate phase has been fixed.

Illari

Fixed a conflict between Illari’s Healing Pylon and Genji’s Deflect. Deflecting the Pylon should now correctly heal the Allies of Genji.

Fixed an issue that prevented the Stay Dead voice line from being equipped.

Resolved an interaction that allowed Illari to watch underneath the map if they were slept by Ana’s Sleep Dart while using the ultimate Captive Sun.

Fixed an interaction with Illari’s Pylon indicator being disabled if it was Hacked by Sombra.

Fixed an interaction with Symmetra’s Teleporter that allowed Illari to place a Pylon in mid-air.

Fixed several instances that resulted in the Pylon being destroyed instantly after deploying.

Junker Queen

Fixed an issue that Junker Queen recalling Jagged Blade in the same frame as it stuck in an object(by holding Secondary Fire and aiming at an object the same distance away as the Knife’s recall range) would cause a pingable knife to stuck in the world.

Kiriko

Fixed an issue where it became challenging for Kiriko to use her Swift Step to allies in rooms with low ceilings.

Lifeweaver

An issue that allowed friendly EMPs to destroy his pedal platform has been resolved.

Ramattra

Fixed an issue that was preventing Ramattra from getting the proper amount of damage from Zenyatta’s Orb of Discord.

That covers all the changes in the mid-season patches of Season 6, "Invasion," in Overwatch 2.