Overwatch 2 “shop not showing up” error: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

A couple of days into its official launch, the Overwatch 2 experience for many players has been less than optimal.

While the sequel comes with new characters and a ton of new features to enjoy, the experience has been marred by bugs and errors, as well as performance issues.

From not letting players join a queue, to restricting them from even launching the game, there have been a lot of game-breaking bugs that players are still facing in the shooter.

One annoying issue that many have been facing is the “shop not showing” error. When this occurs, the in-game shop option from the menu completely disappears, and players are not being able to access the Overwatch 2 store in any way after it happens.

It’s one of the more difficult bugs to deal with, especially when fans are looking to buy some of the additional content in the shooter. This blocks them from getting their hands on some of the premium content.

Today’s guide will therefore talk about what causes the “shop not showing” error in Overwatch 2, and how players facing it will be able to solve it.

What causes the “shop not showing up” error in Overwatch 2 and how to fix it?

Aaron Keller @aaronkellerOW We’re steadily making progress on server issues and stability, as well as working through a second DDoS attack. We’re all hands on deck and will continue to work throughout the night. Thank you for your patience - we’ll share more info as it becomes available. We’re steadily making progress on server issues and stability, as well as working through a second DDoS attack. We’re all hands on deck and will continue to work throughout the night. Thank you for your patience - we’ll share more info as it becomes available.

It’s not yet certain as to what causes the “shop not showing” error in Overwatch 2. However, some in the community have ascertained that it has something to do with the game version and occurs when players have not updated the game to the latest patch, or if one of the game files is corrupt.

Some have even mentioned that the issue lies with the Overwatch 2 servers in particular and there can be no fix until Blizzard introduces a hotfix to weed it out.

That being said, here are a few things that players can try out to fix the “shop not showing up” error in Overwatch 2:

Updating the shooter to the latest version will be one of the best ways to deal with the “shop not showing up” error. Players across all platforms of PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Nintendo Switch, will be required to check for the most recent version and patch changes, and download the necessary files to update the game. Version mismatch is more often than not, one of the key problems that have been plaguing Overwatch 2 since its launch.

Restarting the shooter is another way to weed out the “shop not showing up” error. Many in the community have mentioned that restarting the shooter a couple of times has done the trick for them, and it’s quite a viable solution that players can look to opt into if they are facing the problem.

Re-installing the game is going to be one of the more drastic measures that players can take to solve the “shop not showing up” error in Overwatch 2. However, many in the community have pointed out that this fixed issues that did away with corrupt game files, and even stopped the “shop not showing up” error from happening again.

If the error is related to the shooter’s servers themselves, then players will be required to check the official server status when this error props up. Blizzard will likely be addressing it in their forums, and players will then be required to wait it out till the server issues subside.

The final resort will be to wait for Blizzard to patch it out. The “shop not showing up” error in the shooter is something that many in the community are facing, hence, it’s very likely that Blizzard will take notice, and ship a hotfix which will look to patch out the error that many seem to be facing.

If players are not willing to wait for the next hotfix, then they can submit a ticket to Blizzard Support and let the developers look into the matter directly.

