Overwatch 2 Sombra rework showcases unique ranged ability called Virus

Overwatch 2 will finally release the much-anticipated Sombra rework to bring the hero up to speed and balance the playing field. The hero quickly fell off the radar as it became difficult to contribute to team fights with a fragile health pool and abilities that simply did not have a powerful punch. This made players drop Sombra from the roster and instead pick up others like Widowmaker and Tracer.

The Overwatch 2 developers noticed the downfall of Sombra in the matches and took steps to make the hero relevant once again. The most recent official trailer provided a small glance at the changes coming with the new update to create a favorable and balanced set of ability changes.

This article will highlight Sombra’s new ranged ability, Virus, in Overwatch 2.

What is Sombra's Virus ability in Overwatch 2?

Expand Tweet

The new Season 7 The Rise of Darkness trailer showcased a new ability in Sombra’s arsenal that could be launched like a projectile. The ability is called Virus and can only affect enemy heroes. It infects an enemy, deals damage over time, and can act as a poking ability to force fragile heroes to fall back.

The Virus ability also deals more damage to any enemy hero that Sombra hacks by ticking faster, further adding an incentive to utilize all available tools in the kit. This would greatly aid players while taking close-range fights against other Damage or Support heroes.

The official reveal video of the ability does not make it seem like a targeted ability and is instead a simple projectile that will travel a certain distance. The visual animation looks similar to Symmetra’s alternate fire ability that shoots out a geometric shape. Sombra will also gain a passive ability that will help her go invisible and receive a movement speed buff when players escape from a fight.

The general playstyle of Sombra players revolves around utilizing the stealth ability to go behind the enemy lines and burst damage on the healers. This can quickly destabilize the team and either cause a team wipe or make the opposition retreat. Both scenarios are beneficial and can be easily exploited by the team while forcing team fights.

When is the Sombra rework releasing in Overwatch 2?

Expand Tweet

The Sombra rework has been under development for a long time and will finally be available immediately after the game receives the Season 7 update. The publisher has announced that the new patch will go live on October 10, 2023, and introduce several new attractive hero skins alongside game modes to celebrate the Halloween event.

Overwatch 2 Season 7 is going to be a massive update for the game and a new opportunity for the entire playerbase to master a reworked hero. Sombra packs the potential to be one of the best heroes in the entire roster with her stealth and teleport abilities.