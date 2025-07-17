Overwatch 2 Stadium: Best Sigma build

If you're looking for the best Overwatch 2 Stadium build for Sigma, you've come to the right place. Sigma is a Tank hero who excels in poke-style gameplay. With our build, we have targeted towards enhancing the power of Accretion, and make it the highlight of his kit. With our prescribed items and powers, you will be able to execute unique combos centered around this ability.

In this article, we provide a detailed overview of the best Sigma build for Overwatch 2 Stadium. Read below to know more.

A guide to craft the best Sigma build for Overwatch 2 Stadium

Here is a round-by-round breakdown of the best kit you can build for Sigma in Overwatch 2 Stadium:

Round 1

Powers

Hyperloop: Direct hits using Hyperspheres reduce the cooldown of Accretion by 0.5s.

Items

Compensator: Increases weapon power by 5%

Increases weapon power by 5% Weapon Grease: Increases weapon speed by 5%

Increases weapon speed by 5% First Aid Kit: Provides 25 Shields and reduces the time before your life begins regenerating by 33%.

Round 2

Powers

No additional powers required in this round

Items

Remove the Compensator and First Aid Kit. Proceed to replace them with:

Velocity Vector: Increases attack speed by 10%, and increases range of Hyperspheres by 15%

Increases attack speed by 10%, and increases range of Hyperspheres by 15% Volatile Gravel: When you deal damage with Accretion, gain an additional 5% Ability Power. It stacks up to 4 times and resets when you miss.

Round 3

Powers

Singularity: The splash damage of Accretion is increased by 25%, and enemies are pulled towards the explosion.

Items

The Harness: Increases ability power by 25%, and the explosion radius of Accretion by 50%

Round 4

Powers

No additional powers to be bought in this round.

Items

Three-tap Tommygun: Increases 10% Ability Power and 10% Attack Speed. After using an ability, the next three instances of weapon damage deal additional damage equal to 3% of the targeted enemy's life.

Sigma in OW2 is a great Tank hero (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Round 5

Powers

Mass Driver: Accretion passed through your Experimental Barrier, gain 300% increased speed and deal 20% additional damage.

Items

Proceed to buy either of these items to supplement your kit:

Power Playbook: Increases weapon damage by 10%

Increases weapon damage by 10% Velocity Vector: Increases attack speed by 10%, and increases range of Hyperspheres by 15%

Round 6

Powers

No additional powers to be bought in this round.

Items

If you want, you can swap Power Playbook for the following item:

Wrist Wraps: Increases Ability Power by 5% and Attack Speed by 10%.

Round 7

Powers

Depending on how you want to customize the final section of your kit, you can either choose:

Zero Gravity: When you use an ability, you gain the ability to fly and hover for 2.5 seconds.

When you use an ability, you gain the ability to fly and hover for 2.5 seconds. Maestro: Reduces the Ultimate ability cost by 50%. Gravitic Flux radius is also reduced by 50%.

Items

Get rid of Wrist Wraps, Mass Driver, and Velocity Vector. Proceed to replace them with end-game items, such as:

Catalytic Crystal: This item enhances Ability Power by 15% and any ability damage that you inflict grants 20% more ultimate charge.

This item enhances Ability Power by 15% and any ability damage that you inflict grants 20% more ultimate charge. Champion's Kit: Increases your total ability power by 35%.

As you can see, we have curated the best Sigma build for Overwatch 2 Stadium in a way that enhances the power of Accretion. We have built Sigma's Ability Power as much as we can, and that will allow you to make the most of this ability. The stun, damage, and the ability to hinder enemies' abilities make Accretion the best part of Sigma's kit, and in our opinion, it should be used the most in this game mode.

