Overwatch 2 Stadium patch notes (July 9, 2025): D.Va buffed, Kiriko nerfed, and more

A brand-new set of Overwatch 2 Stadium patch notes was released on July 9, 2025. The latest update aims to improve hero balance within Stadium. The hero additions to the game mode, such as Zenyatta and Junkrat, are being tweaked to make the competitive experience better.

This article lists all the hero changes in the Overwatch 2 Stadium patch notes for July 9, 2025.

All major hero changes in Overwatch 2 Stadium patch notes for July 9, 2025

Here is all the hero content in the latest Overwatch 2 Stadium patch notes:

DVa

Tokki Slam (Power):

Increased Tokki Slam's damage scalar to 30% (up from 20%).

Junkrat

Increased cash income from damage and healing by 11.11%.

It's A(Nother) Trap (Power):

Fixed an issue where using Steel Trap while you had 1 charge would also consume the recharging charge.

Hop Boom (Power):

Now deals 30% reduced damage (up from 50% reduced).

Rainin' Lead (Power):

Frequency increased to every 0.3s (up from 0.4s).

Lithium Alloy (Item):

Burn damage increased to 75 (up from 50).

Fawkes' Funny Fuel™ (Item):

Ability Power increased to 15% (up from 10%).

Ability Lifesteal increased to 15% (up from 10%).

Mei

Twice As Nice (Power):

Twice As Ice also resets next Snowball Flight's cooldown.

Ana

Our Turn (Power):

Decreased duration reduction to 25% (down from 50%).

My Turn (Power):

Increased self [Nano Boost] duration to 100% (up from 50%).

Your Full Potential (Power):

Increased ultimate charge given to 35% (up from 25%).

Time Out (Power):

Increased slow duration to 2.5s (up from 1.5s).

Venomous (Power):

Increased damage to 75 (up from 50).

Juno

Hyper Healer (Power):

Decreased Overhealth to 75 (down from 100).

Kiriko

Clone Conjuration (Power):

Clone now deals 65% less healing and damage.

Increased duration to 4s (up from 2.5s).

Zenyatta

Dual Harmony (Power):

Decreased healing reduction to 40% (down from 45%).

Gotta Have Faith (Power):

Increased orb duration to 10s (up from 5s).

Soul Control (Power):

Increased ultimate meter cap to 75% (up from 65%).

That's everything that you need to know about the Overwatch 2 Stadium patch notes for July 9, 2025. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.

