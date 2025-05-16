Overwatch 2 Stadium patch notes (May 15, 2025): Economy updates, Zarya nerfs, and more

Blizzard Entertainment has released a whole new set of Overwatch 2 Stadium patch notes. These updates are targeted towards improving the quality of life experience of players for the Stadium game mode. This core game was introduced with the latest seasonal update and has been subject to numerous tweaks since its official debut.
This article will provide you with a detailed brief on every change made with the new Overwatch 2 Stadium patch notes. Read below to know more.
Every change made with the Overwatch 2 Stadium patch notes for May 15, 2025
Here's a detailed look into the numerous aspects altered with the new patch notes for Overwatch 2's Stadium game mode. The majority of these changes are targeted towards fine-tuning hero abilities, and their effectiveness in matches.
Furthermore, quite a few changes have been made to both the armory, and the bounty economy in the game mode to improve gameplay experience.
Last but not least, some of the most popular heroes kits have been more finely tuned to help improve competitive integrity within the mode. That said, let's look at the newly incorporated changes below.
Economy:
- Increased bounty cap to 3000 (up from 2000).
Armory:
- Reduced timer from 100 seconds to 75 seconds in round 1 and 3.
- Reduced timer from 75 seconds to 60 seconds in round 2.
Zarya
General:
- Reduced cash income from damage and healing by 12.5%.
Cassidy
General:
- Reduced income from damage and healing by 12.5%.
Reaper
Revolving Ruin:
- Reduced Attack Speed per stack to 4% (down from 5%).
- Increased maximum stacks to 10 (up from 8%).
Wraith Renewal:
- Fixed an issue where Wraith Renewal healing was always being doubled, regardless of what your current Life was.
Spirited to Slay:
- Fixed an issue that caused Reaper's cooldowns to be reset without getting an Elimination.
Ana
Home Remedy:
- Increased Overhealth gain to 200% (up from 100%).
Dreamy:
- Decreased heal to 80% (down from 100%).
- Decreased duration to 4s (down from 8s).
Venomous:
- Increased damage to 50 (up from 30).
Quick Scope:
- Increased Weapon Power to +10% (up from 5%).
I.V. Drip:
- Increased Overhealth to 150 (up from 100).
