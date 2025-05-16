Overwatch 2 Stadium patch notes (May 15, 2025): Economy updates, Zarya nerfs, and more

Blizzard Entertainment has released a whole new set of Overwatch 2 Stadium patch notes. These updates are targeted towards improving the quality of life experience of players for the Stadium game mode. This core game was introduced with the latest seasonal update and has been subject to numerous tweaks since its official debut.

This article will provide you with a detailed brief on every change made with the new Overwatch 2 Stadium patch notes. Read below to know more.

Every change made with the Overwatch 2 Stadium patch notes for May 15, 2025

Here's a detailed look into the numerous aspects altered with the new patch notes for Overwatch 2's Stadium game mode. The majority of these changes are targeted towards fine-tuning hero abilities, and their effectiveness in matches.

Furthermore, quite a few changes have been made to both the armory, and the bounty economy in the game mode to improve gameplay experience.

Last but not least, some of the most popular heroes kits have been more finely tuned to help improve competitive integrity within the mode. That said, let's look at the newly incorporated changes below.

Economy:

Increased bounty cap to 3000 (up from 2000).

Armory:

Reduced timer from 100 seconds to 75 seconds in round 1 and 3.

Reduced timer from 75 seconds to 60 seconds in round 2.

Zarya

General:

Reduced cash income from damage and healing by 12.5%.

Cassidy

General:

Reduced income from damage and healing by 12.5%.

Reaper

Revolving Ruin:

Reduced Attack Speed per stack to 4% (down from 5%).

Increased maximum stacks to 10 (up from 8%).

Wraith Renewal:

Fixed an issue where Wraith Renewal healing was always being doubled, regardless of what your current Life was.

Spirited to Slay:

Fixed an issue that caused Reaper's cooldowns to be reset without getting an Elimination.

Ana

Home Remedy:

Increased Overhealth gain to 200% (up from 100%).

Dreamy:

Decreased heal to 80% (down from 100%).

Decreased duration to 4s (down from 8s).

Venomous:

Increased damage to 50 (up from 30).

Quick Scope:

Increased Weapon Power to +10% (up from 5%).

I.V. Drip:

Increased Overhealth to 150 (up from 100).

That's everything that you need to know about the Overwatch 2 Stadium patch notes. For more related news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.

About the author Jay Sarma With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him rack up close to 2 million reads and is fast approaching the thousand-article mark.



Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.



He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.



In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well. Know More

