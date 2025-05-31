Overwatch 2 Stadium patch notes (May 29, 2025): All hero changes

A new set of Overwatch 2 Stadium patch notes has been released, and the latest update is targeted towards hero balance in the mode. Stadium is the newest game mode introduced to the title, and as such, the developers are putting forth frequent fixes to ensure that hero-balancing remains apt. This helps preserve the competitive spirit, making it a fun game mode to grind for in the game.

This article will provide you with a detailed brief on the Overwatch 2 Stadium patch notes. Read below to know more.

All hero buffs and nerfs in Overwatch 2 Stadium patch notes

The newest set of Overwatch 2 Stadium patch notes has incorporated the following hero buffs and nerfs in the game:

DVa

Focused Fusion (Power):

Decreased Fusion Cannon spread to 50% (down from 66%).

Ignition Burst (Power):

Increased Lava damage to 80 (up from 30).

Vesuvius Protocol (Item):

Increased Lava damage to 80 (up from 30).

Junker Queen

Royal Bullets (Power):

Increased range to 15 meters (up from 12 meters).

Increased damage to 50 (up from 30).

Twist The Knife (Power):

Increased Wounds extension to 1 second (up from 0.5 seconds).

Blade Parade (Power):

Increased Damage to 100% (up from 35%).

Merciless Magnetism (Power):

Increased range to 15 meters (up from 12 meters).

Thick Skull (Item):

Increased Damage Reduction to 75% (up from 50%).

Orisa

Scorched Earth (Power):

Increased damage to 20% (up from 10%).

Electro Lights (Item):

Increased recovery rate to 50% (up from 25%).

Reinhardt

Barrier Reconstruction (Power):

Increased Barrier Health Restoration from Damage to 15% (up from 10%).

Feeling the Burn (Power):

No longer applies to Smashing and Dampener Grip.

Dampener Grip (Item):

Increased Ability Power to 15% (up from 10%).

Ashe

Out with a Bang (Power):

Decreased Explosives damage reduction to 30% (down from 66%).

Molten Munitions (Power):

Increased damage to 80 (up from 50%).

Reload Therapy (Power):

Increased heal to 10% (up from 3%).

Sidewinder (Item):

Increased attack speed to 15% (up from 10%).

Increased damage to 25% (up from 15%)

Freja

Lille Fælde (Power):

Power re-enabled.

Bola slow decreased by 60%.

Bola no longer pulls enemies on direct hit.

So Cooked (Power):

Decreased damaging zone bonus to 30% (down from 50%).

Decreased zone duration to 2 seconds (down from 3 seconds).

Deep Pockets (Power):

Max Ammo restored from ability use reduced to 25% (down from 50%).

Forager (Power):

Max Life heal per hit increased to 4% (up from 3%).

Portable Zipline (Item):

Decreased Weapon Power to 5% (down from 15%).

Volley à Deux (Power):

Additional bolts now deal 33% reduced damage (up from 50%).

Magnetic Maelstrom (Item):

Disabled.

Mei

Blizznado (Power):

Increased Heal per second to 15% (up from 5%).

Soldier: 76

Hunker Down (Power):

Increased Biotic Field duration to 50% reduced duration (up from 30% reduced).

Chaingun (Power):

Decreased Weapon Power per shot to 0.4% (down from 0.5%).

Battery Pack (Item):

Increased Biotic Field Duration to 40% (up from 30%).

Rapid Response Radius (Item):

Increased Biotic Field radius to 40% (up from 30%).

Compression Fatigues (Item):

Removed 5% Attack Speed.s

Added 5% Ability Power.

Ana

Tactical Rifle (Power):

Reduced aim tracking angle by 50%.

Dash Boots (Item):

Increased Movement Speed bonus to 10% (up from 5%).

Decreased cooldown to 3 seconds (down from 4 seconds).

Cluster Core (Item):

Biotic Grenade cooldown is reduced by 2 seconds per target hit (up from 1 second).

Juno

Hyper Healer (Power):

Increased Overhealth to 100 (up from 50).

Black Hole (Power):

Increased Slow duration to 2 seconds (up from 1 second).

Kiriko

Self-Care (Power):

Increased heal to 15% (up from 5%).

That's everything that you need to know about the latest Overwatch 2 Stadium patch notes. For more related Overwatch 2 news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.

