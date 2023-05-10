Overwatch 2 Starwatch event: All challenges, rewards, and more

The Starwatch event in Overwatch 2 is currently live, and it contains a set of challenges that players can complete for rewards. The event features a unique 4 vs 4 game mode where players can choose to join either the Watchers or the Infinite Empires, which represent the attacking and defending sides respectively. Bonebreaker Doomfist leads the Watchers, while the Infinite Empires are aided by Galactic Emperor Sigma.

Players can choose to help either side during the event, which will run for a limited time. This article will cover all of the challenges, rewards, and other features available in the Overwatch 2 Starwatch event.

Players can get Starwatch Wrecking Ball by participating in Starwatch event in Overwatch 2

Starwatch event was one of the most anticipated events of Overwatch 2 planned during the initial release of Season 4. It is a 4-A-side event that the players can partake in to have fun whilst completing various challenges.

The Starwatch Wrecking Ball skin will be available as soon as players participate in a match and complete it. They can then equip it from their inventory. The event will also grant players a variety of rewards such as XP, weapon charms, spray, voice lines, name cards, and much more.

Challenges and rewards

The list of each challenge and its reward during the Starwatch event in Overwatch 2 is as follows:

1) Big Bang - Destroy 3 gravity canisters

2,500 XP and Join the Infinite spray

2) Complete Orbit: Complete 5 Challenges

30,000 XP and Hammond Asteroid skin

3) Protostar - Complete 4 games

2,500 XP

4) Shoot for the Stars - Complete 8 games

2,500 XP

5) Rebel of the Galaxy - Complete 12 games

2,500 XP and Laser Power Doomfist voice line

6) Hero of the Galaxy - Complete 16 games

2,500 XP and Hammond Wish name card

7) Quantum Life - Revive a teammate

2,500 XP and Kneel Sigma voice line

8) Zero Gravity - Stay in air while on low gravity for 4 seconds

2,500 XP and Infinite Fight spray

9) Starwatch Veteran

2,500 XP and Silver Comet weapon charm

This concludes the complete list of challenges and rewards available during the Starwatch event in Overwatch 2. The event will provide a great chance for players to progress through the Battle Pass easily as it will provide 50,000 XP to completionists.

The Overwatch Starwatch event can now be accessed by playing the free-to-play title on PC (using Battle.net), PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, or Xbox One.

