Overwatch 2 Starwatch event: Start date, what to expect, and more

Season 4 of Overwatch 2 is right around the corner, and developer Blizzard Entertainment has released a full set of tidbits about the events for the upcoming season that will arrive on April 11, 2023.

One of the events in the fourth season of the game will be titled Starwatch. It will feature a brand-new game mode on a classic Overwatch map (one that's controversial, to say the least). As with other events in the game, it will also feature a bunch of event-themed cosmetics.

There is a lot to uncover about Overwatch 2's new event. This article will give you all the details you might need to know about it.

Rescue or conquer the galaxy with Overwatch 2's Starwatch event in Season 4

Start and end date

Starwatch, the space opera PvP event, will kick off on Tuesday, May 9, 2022 and will be playable through Monday, May 22, 2023 during the upcoming season.

Over the course of this two-week period, you will have the option of joining forces with members of the Watchers or the Infinite Empire to establish yourself as the supreme force in the galaxy.

New Galactic Rescue game mode

Starwatch will bring a new limited-time game mode called Galactic Rescue to the Hero shooter. It will be a 4v4 mode where players must choose sides between the Watchers or the Infinite Empire and battle to establish their supremacy in the galaxy.

Depending on your choice, you will get to select Overwatch Heroes loyal to that side. There will also be Starwatch-themed Hero skins in the Overwatch 2 Season 4 Battle Pass that will reflect the respective Hero's leanings. Space Prince Lucio and Extraterrestrial Winston, for example, are part of the Watchers, while Infinite Ace D.Va and Seer Mercy belong to the Infinite Empire.

Reworked Horizon Lunar Colony makes a comeback at Overwatch 2's Starwatch event

Horizon Lunar Colony has been one of the most contentious maps in the game and was removed from the competitive map pool early on in 2022. The map has been available in the Arcade modes of Overwatch 2 but has not made an appearance in the competitive scene since its removal.

With the upcoming Starwatch event, Horizon Lunar Colony is set to make a comeback, featuring changes that will make the map design more balanced. The specific changes to the map have not yet been disclosed, but players are excited to see how it will be transformed for the space-themed event. If the changes are well-received, Horizon Lunar Colony may even make a return to the competitive map pool.

Rewards in Overwatch 2 Season 4's Starwatch event

Like other events in the game, the Starwatch event will also feature a list of unique objectives that players have to complete by playing the aforementioned game mode.

Completing these objectives will give them access to free cosmetic items such as weapon charms, emotes, souvenirs, and more. If Blizzard feels generous enough, players might even score a free event-themed skin.

Overall, the Starwatch event promises to be an exciting addition to the fourth season of Overwatch 2.

