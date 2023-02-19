Overwatch 2 "Unable to change sensitivity" error on PC: Possible fixes, causes, and more

For a shooter like Overwatch 2, being able to control the aim sensitivity is very important. For the uninitiated, sensitivity determines the speed at which the mouse cursor, or in this case, the crosshair, will move on the screen for every inch that the mouse moves.

Recently, players have reported that they could not change the in-game sensitivity in Overwatch 2. Despite having the means to change the values associated with this feature, players were unable to see the results during matches. So how does one fix this issue?

Problems with aim sensitivity in Overwatch 2 can affect the gameplay experience

What caused this error is currently unknown, but it can probably be attributed to one of the many bugs in Overwatch 2. For those who are unable to change their mouse sensitivity in the game, here is a temporary workaround for the same:

First, make a note of the in-game sensitivity that you usually play with. Multiply that number with the DPI settings of your mouse. For example, if your in-game sensitivity is 1.68 and the DPI on your mouse is 1600, the value you get from multiplying these two figures is 2688. Divide the figure that you get from the above step by two. In this case, it would be 2688/2 = 1344. Now, head to the start menu on your PC and search for "Mouse Settings." You should see a result with a small mouse icon. Click on it. On the resulting page that opens, you will come across an option allowing you to change the mouse pointer speed. Now, this slider increases the value in whole numbers, starting at one and ending at 20. Set the slider to the value closest to the value you received in Step three. For example, if the number is 1344, set the slider value to 13. Now launch Overwatch 2 and play the game as you normally would.

While the aforementioned steps should fix the issues you will face in-game, you might have difficulty controlling the mouse on other applications and games. In such cases, you might have to reduce the mouse pointer speed. The process does sound slightly tedious, but unless Blizzard launches a fix for this issue, this is the only way to address the problem in Overwatch 2.

Everything new in Overwatch 2 Season 3

The latest season in the game brought forth some brand-new skins. The Ametarasu Kirikoo skin is the highlight of the Battlepass for this season. It has color variants as well, making it a unique skin. That said, unlocking this skin requires some effort, and players will have to spend a considerable amount of time in the game to earn the XP required to unlock this skin.

Apart from the new Battlepass skins and maps, the Ultimate Valentine event is underway in Overwatch 2. Not only that, but players can also participate in the online dating sim known as Loverwatch, which is also a part of this event.

Bugs aside, some really beautiful cosmetic rewards are associated with the aforementioned events, and players should collect them before events conclude on February 28.

Poll : 0 votes