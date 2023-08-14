Overwatch 2: Underworld King's Row co-op mission completion guide on Hard difficulty

Overwatch 2 received a set of co-op missions with the Season 6: Invasion update. However, these objectives are locked behind a paywall that can be purchased from the in-game store. You must buy one of the two Invasion bundles to access the missions and a few additional items. Completion of the objectives provides compelling rewards and pieces of lore of some of the community’s favorite heroes.

The game also received notable changes to its progression system, a new game mode called Flashpoint, and a fresh Support hero named Illari. The new seasonal update brought the long-anticipated PvE (Player versus Environment) co-op mode to spice up the overall playlist.

Let us take a look at how you can conquer the Underworld King’s Row mission in Hard difficulty in Overwatch 2.

Getting all the phases of the Overwatch 2 Underworld King's Row co-op mission on Hard difficulty

Getting to TS-1

The team spawns in the underground tunnels and needs to get through a horde of enemies. Upon opening the door, the squad needs to destroy all the hostile robots in front.

Initiating the fight before the enemies have a chance to retaliate is generally the fastest way to clear out the path.

Repairing TS-1

The team needs to secure a robot that is inside a capsule. However, it seems to be decommissioned and requires intensive repairs. The chamber is also inactive at the time and requires a specific power source to begin the repairing process. This stage is quite difficult as it calls for the team to split up and search for batteries while defending the repair station.

The best way to conquer this area is to send Winston and Tracer to gather more batteries for the repair while Torbjorn and Lucio defend the robot. This is a perfect pairing as the roamers have high mobility and can quickly move back and forth with the required supplies.

Additionally, Winston can place a shield over the defending pair to mitigate more incoming damage.

The third phase can prove challenging as stronger enemies try to stop the repairing process. It would be wise for the team to save up the ultimate abilities for this wave and wipe them out with ease. Utilizing Lucio’s ultimate before diving into a gunfight can be very effective for Winston and Tracer.

The Underworld and the Terminal

The repaired TS-1 robot will then guide you to the Underworld path. The team will need to initiate a hacking process on the Terminal to begin the final phase of the mission. The terminal is inside the Underworld, where the squad would have to defeat numerous enemies and push forward.

It is important to note that the TS-1 robot has its own Health Points and can be destroyed by enemy gunfire. Winston can use his shield to defend it to minimize the damage.

After the hacking process is initiated, the entire team needs to stay in the vicinity to speed it up. Tracer and Winston can take turns and traverse outwards to damage incoming enemies.

During the final phase, the Null Sector deploys two of its elite soldiers in the form of Orisa and Ana. The team should first focus on taking down the latter as she constantly heals the former and affects the front lines with anti-heal bullets.

Once Ana is down, Orisa can be eliminated with brute force, and the mission can be completed after cleaning up the remaining robots.

Tips for each hero in Overwatch 2 Underworld King's Row co-op mission on Hard difficulty

Torbjorn

Overwatch 2 Torbjorn (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Torbjorn should play the role of the primary damage dealer in this Overwatch 2 mission. His abilities make him the perfect fit to defend objectives in different phases and repel enemies from getting too close.

Lucio

Overwatch 2 Lucio (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Lucio is the primary healer in the squad and should utilize his high mobility to evade as much damage as possible while healing teammates.

His ability to push back enemies and boost health with the ultimate makes him a perfect support to Torbjorn while defending.

Tracer

Overwatch 2 Tracer (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Tracer is quick and can easily get behind enemy lines to eliminate robots. She can also utilize her dash ability to quickly secure any resources required from the battlefield. This makes her a crucial part of the mission as she can dive in and get out of gunfights with ease.

Winston

Overwatch 2 Winston (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Winston is one of the best tanks in Overwatch 2. His jump ability allows him to damage enemies and get in and out of different situations. His shield can be utilized to help the defending pair or himself in dire gunfight scenarios.

Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more recent updates and mission guides.