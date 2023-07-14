Oxenfree 2 transmitter guide: All locations and how to place them

One of Oxenfree 2: Lost Signal's most interesting gameplay and narrative devices (no pun intended) are the transmitters. Given that most of the game's story revolves around you placing these EMF transmitters across various locations to open up portals, this is one of the most important aspects of Oxenfree 2: Lost Signal's gameplay loop.

However, despite their importance within the narrative of Netflix and Night School Studios' latest title, finding the locations for these transmitters can get a tad tricky. Fortunately, there are plenty of in-game hints and narrative tidbits that you can follow to reach the locations.

Here's a comprehensive guide to all the transmitter locations in Oxenfree 2: Lost Signal and how to reach each one of them.

Note: This article contains major story spoilers for Oxenfree 2: Lost Signal.

All Oxenfree 2: Lost Signal transmitter locations and how to reach them

There are a total of three transmitters in Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals, each within every main district that you will be visiting in the game. The first is Tootega Falls, then Charity Point, and lastly, the Church of the Grand Architect in Garland Ghost Town.

The game will organically guide you towards each of these locations. However, you will need to complete a set of environmental puzzles to place the transmitters in their designated places.

Here's how you can place each of the three transmitters in Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals:

Tootega Falls: The transmitter in the Tootega falls will need to placed right beside the path to the bridge. After you reach the Tootega Falls, you will need to chase Charlie and confront him at the bridge near the waterfall. However, Charlie will end up getting possessed, and you will need to use your radio to free him. After doing that you will be able to proceed to the path close to the bridge and find the location where you will need to place the transmitter.

The transmitter in the Tootega falls will need to placed right beside the path to the bridge. After you reach the Tootega Falls, you will need to chase Charlie and confront him at the bridge near the waterfall. However, Charlie will end up getting possessed, and you will need to use your radio to free him. After doing that you will be able to proceed to the path close to the bridge and find the location where you will need to place the transmitter. Charity Point: After reaching Charity Point, you will be able to speak to Violet, who eventually ends up getting possessed by a red ghost. You will once again need to use the radio to free Violet and speak to her to progress to the top of Charity Point, where you will need to place the second transmitter. Getting to Charity does involve solving a small and rather easy mine puzzle.

After reaching Charity Point, you will be able to speak to Violet, who eventually ends up getting possessed by a red ghost. You will once again need to use the radio to free Violet and speak to her to progress to the top of Charity Point, where you will need to place the second transmitter. Getting to Charity does involve solving a small and rather easy mine puzzle. Garland Church: The final transmitter is also the trigger for the game's ending. You will be able to place the final transmitter in the church after completing the EMF booster puzzle in Garland, which involves finding codes for the EMF boosters and hopping through multiple time tears. Once you do get the right codes and reach the church, you will be able to place the transmitter and proceed to the game's finale.

While the transmitter locations can be a bit tricky to reach, they are mandatory for progressing through the game's story. Thankfully, the locations are static and not randomized for each run.

Thus, you can easily complete multiple playthroughs, necessary for the Platinum trophy, without having to figure out the locations from scratch.

GTA 5's mammoth $7,700,000,000 earnings set to be challenged by upcoming game! Know more here.