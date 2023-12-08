Payday 2 developers tease Den of Wolves at The Game Awards 2023: Release date, platforms, and more

Den of Wolves, an upcoming sci-fi shooter, was unveiled at The Game Awards 2023 by the Swedish co-op first-person shooter developers, 10 Chambers. They are the minds behind Payday: The Heist, Payday 2, and GTFO. Set in the shadowy corners of Midway City, this co-op-heist game explores the covert world of espionage and sabotage in a futuristic metropolis.

Following the unveiling of Den of Wolves at The Game Awards 2023, this article will shed light on its launch date, compatible platforms, and additional features.

Den of Wolves, the upcoming futuristic heist game unveiled at The Game Awards 2023

Den of Wolves was revealed at The Game Awards 2023 by 10 Chambers. The game's primary location, Midway City, presents itself as a capitalist utopia devoid of regulations and founded by big corporations, with the gameplay taking place from a first-person perspective. Your role is to establish your presence in the city's underworld and develop your reputation.

Ulf Andersson, the founder and creative director of 10 Chambers, shared his thoughts, saying:

“Having worked on heist games in the past which channeled classic bank robbery themes, we wanted to take Den of Wolves in an exciting new direction that allows us to elevate what a heist can be. You can only rob so many banks. Its sci-fi themes and gameplay elements gave us the freedom to offer more variety in heists, incorporating corporate espionage, sabotage, and assassinations.”

The title's initial trailer provided a glimpse into 10 Chambers' distinctive universe. The four-person swindling game's Midway City has been converted into a corporate retreat. This land has become an "uncontrolled innovation zone" since there are no governing bodies or ethical codes to adhere to.

These companies will engage in any illicit behavior, and gamers will be recruited to assist them in thievery, destruction, and any other tactics that may give them the upper hand.

Expand Tweet

Simon Viklund, 10 Chambers co-founder and narrative and audio director talked about creating the lore for Midway City:

“We value the art of worldbuilding enormously, so even though Den of Wolves isn’t an open-world game, the history and narrative we’ve built around Midway City are considerable. We want Midway to feel like a believable city of the near future where late-stage capitalism has gone rampant and corporations set the rules."

He also asserted:

"As a player, you reside in Midway City’s underground domains without any real identity or documentation, building your allegiances to become a criminal entrepreneur through its black market of gig jobs.”

Den of Wolves is set to release on PC via Steam Early Access first. However, the official release date for the title is yet to be announced.

Follow Sportskeeda for more news updates about The Game Awards 2023.