How to play Modern Warfare 3 Campaign Early Access on PC?

According to the official Call of Duty roadmap for 2023, Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Campaign will be released on November 10, 2023. Players with Early Access can play the Campaign mode a week before its official launch, starting November 2, 2023. The special access will consist of the complete story mode and gamers can play right from the start to the end without missing out on anything.

So far, the MW3 Campaign seems promising. With Open Combat missions and the return of the iconic villain Makarov, the upcoming title has fans excited. Although the exact plot isn't known at the moment, it can be said for certain that Makarov's forces are bound to clash with Task Force 141.

Needless to say, fans — newcomers, and veterans alike — are excited to see how the narrative unfolds. In this article, we will take a look at how you can play the Modern Warfare 3 Campaign a week early.

Guide to playing the Modern Warfare 3 Campaign Early Access on PC

PC players can get Modern Warfare 3 Campaign Early Access rights by pre-ordering the game. However, it is worth noting here that these orders must be digital only, meaning only fans who pre-order the title on Battle.net and Steam can play the story mode a week early.

Usually, as soon as the Early Access goes live on November 2, 2023, both Steam and Battle.net should auto-download it for you. In case it doesn't, depending on the platform, here's how you can play it early:

Steam

Launch Steam.

Head over to the Library.

Right-click on Call of Duty.

Go to Properties.

Navigate to DLC.

Tick Modern Warfare 3 Campaign from the list.

Restart Steam and the download should begin.

Battle.net

Launch Battle.net.

Navigate to the Call of Duty tab.

Click on the cogwheel near the play button.

Select Check for Updates.

Doing this will run a check for updates and the game will be updated for you. Once the update is complete, launch the title and navigate to the Modern Warfare 3 section in COD HQ itself. Now just select Campaign to duve into the game.

That is all there is to know about playing the Modern Warfare 3 Campaign Early Access on PC. This week will give players full access to the Campaign but modes like Multiplayer and Zombies go live on November 10, 2023 only.

Until then, you can tune into the Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's The Haunting event. It is currently available on Windows PCs (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty hub for the latest news about Modern Warfare 2, Modern Warfare 3, and Warzone.