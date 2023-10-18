Call of Duty added viral alien bodies from Mexico in Warzone 2 The Haunting event

The viral alien bodies found in Mexico have made their way to Warzone 2 in the new The Haunting event update. With Halloween right around the corner, Call of Duty has left no stone unturned and brought about a plethora of changes to the battle royale title to incite horror. Demons from hell, Pharaohs, and Ghost Trains: The Haunting event update has players fighting non-human entities for their souls.

Needless to say, no horror event is complete without UFOs and aliens, and CoD has ensured that fans of the genre are not disappointed. As the update went live, players were not only pitted against UFOs but were also able to find alien bodies as an in-game item.

How to find the mysterious alien bodies in Warzone 2 The Haunting event

The Mexican alien bodies can now be found in Warzone 2 The Haunting event, but only in the DMZ mode. Here's how you can get your hands on it:

Drop into Al Mazrah

Navigate to Sawah Village, which is located on the south-west side of the map.

Defeat all the anomalies in the area and take down the UFO. If you are having difficulty locating the UFO, look out for the bright blue lights that will appear in the sky.

Upon destroying the UFO, it will drop the alien corpse.

These bodies are named Ultra Secreto and can be collected or stashed in one's Backpack. In fact, players looking to make some quick cash can also sell it at a Buy Station for a whopping $100,000, which is sufficient to guarantee a few Gas Masks and Killstreaks. With the recent Buy Station price changes in DMZ, this seems like a fantastic item to rack up cash quickly in-game.

It is worth noting here that this is a limited-time item. Once the event concludes, the horror aesthetics and anomalies will be removed from the game completely. Hence, if you are eager to check out the viral Mexican alien corpses for yourself, you must do so before the event ends.

That covers everything that there is to know about the popular alien bodies being featured in Warzone 2 The Haunting event. Although these corpses are limited to DMZ at the moment, there are reports of players claiming to find them in the Battle Royale (Duo) modes as well. However, just like the alien sightings, they are hard to verify.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's The Haunting event is currently live. It is now available on the Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

