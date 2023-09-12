Payday 3 beta marks success and accrues 500k signups and more

The CEO of Starbreeze Studios, one of the developers of Payday 3, proudly announced in a recent Tweet that the title had a successful beta phase. A short list of different metrics was provided in the post that marked the end of the game's test environment. The heist-shooter is scheduled to be released on September 21, 2023, and will be available on multiple platforms.

Being one of the most popular shooter games, Payday 3's announcement has been surrounded by a lot of hype. The sequel is built on a more powerful engine that allows the studios to introduce improved graphics quality and provide an elevated gameplay experience. With the first milestone completed, the game is on its way forward on the decided roadmap.

Let us take a closer look at the remarkable beta testing phase of Payday 3.

Payday 3 beta phase closed with stunning statistics

Tobias Sjögren, CEO of Starbreeze, left a brief description of the achievements on Twitter (X) while boasting about the successful beta phase for Payday 3. The game utilizes a separate platform called Nebula, which players can use to sign up and register for the game. Reportedly, a huge number of players registered for the beta phase and helped the developers test out every possible element of the upcoming shooter.

The Tweet reported that there were more than 500,000 signups from different users via Nebula. It is a huge turnover as more players mean that the developers can gather more data and improve in necessary areas before the official launch. The team also reportedly processed approximately 410 million player stat updates to truly test the limit of the game.

A total of 840 million Infamy points were earned throughout the entire test phase which directly points to the fact that a huge number of players participated in the heists and completed available challenges. These points are crucial to one’s account as they upgrade the Infamy level and unlock additional gameplay mechanics.

Another significant metric to measure Payday 3’s beta success was the time taken for the matchmaking process. It took around 6 to 7 seconds on average for players to find a multiplayer lobby and dive into different heist scenarios.

On another note, despite the large number of beta players, only around 7% of the entire pool tried to complete the heists in Overkill difficulty. All the data shared by Sjögren paints a promising picture regarding the public release of the title.

There is a chance that the game might be subject to a lot of criticism, being the second installment of a classic title. Moreover, the full online nature of the game might not be received well by everyone in the shooter games community.

Payday 3 will be available for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC (via Steam and Epic Store). Interested fans can pre-order the shooter title and choose from the various editions for access more in-game content.