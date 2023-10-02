Payday 3 infinite XP glitch: Level up your skills and weapons fast

PayDay 3 did not release in the smoothest of states, and while the developer has released hotfixes to deal with some of the performance issues, there are still glitches and bugs in the game. One notable issue is an infinite XP that many players seem to be abusing in order to level their skills and weapons fast in the shooter.

The glitch is quite simple to use in the title, but only if you know what needs to be done to activate the exploit. Many in the community are unaware of how this works, which is why some are eager to learn more about the infinite XP.

Today’s Payday 3 guide will go over everything you need to know about the infinite XP glitch to level up your skills and weapons fast.

How to get infinite XP in PayDay 3

To be able to encounter the exploit, you will be required to start the “99 Boxes” heist in PayDay 3, which comes a little later in the narrative. So once the mission begins, here are a few things that you will be required to do:

Equip the weapon that you want to gain XP on and start the heist in stealth mode. Avoid going in guns blazing because, if the police get involved and you cannot have a proper escape route, you will find it harder to exploit the glitch.

As you stealth your way through the heist, complete the mission till the escape route is secure. A white square will form, which will start the Escape timer. However, instead of letting the clock run through, you will need to start stepping in and out of the box.

Every time you step in and out, the glitch will activate, and you will get XP. You can keep doing this as many times as you want, and the weapon will constantly get XP until you can max it out.

The glitch occurs because the game considers the heist over every time you step into the box, allowing you to gain XP from completion.

So this keeps activating every time you go in, and PayDay 3 rewards you for completing the heist even though the timer is running and the mission is not entirely over and done with.

It’s one of the easier glitches to exploit in the game, and many players are already using it to max out XP on each of their weapons.