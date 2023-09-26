Payday 3 stealth guide: How to complete 99 Boxes mission

The 99 Boxes mission in Payday 3 delivers an exciting challenge as the seventh heist in the game. To successfully complete the mission, you will require a proper strategy and precision, and going stealthy is the best approach, especially when you are playing solo. The mission's final objective is to steal two high-tech components placed within two containers out of a 99 in the yard.

Employing a stealthy approach requires well-planned tactics and dedication. Patience is essential as you navigate through the mission's intricacies. This approach not only provides an extra layer of challenge but also enhances the overall experience of tackling the mission.

Here is a comprehensive guide where you can find useful suggestions and insights to help you complete the mission quietly and efficiently in Payday 3.

How to complete the 99 Boxes mission in Payday 3 with a stealth approach?

In Payday 3's 99 Boxes mission, speed and silence are critical to excel, equip the Light Ballistic Armor lining for enhanced mobility, and opt for a silenced weapon like the Signature 40. Keep in mind that the challenges become harder as the difficulty level increases, so select your difficulty level wisely. Furthermore, before starting the heist, head to the arms dealer and buy a Zipline Bag favor to make things easier.

Below is the step-wise guide:

1) Access the warehouse

Guards stationed in the east and west directions (Image via Deep Silver and YouTube/ Maka91Productions)

Accessing the warehouse after spawning in the specified region in Payday 3 is a simple task. However, before entering the warehouse, it is strongly advised to hack the phones of two guards. These QR codes will be extremely useful later in the task.

The two guards are stationed on the east and west sides of the area. Even if you're spotted while hacking their phones, it won't be a concern, as they will escort you off the premises, providing you plenty of time to finish the hacking. Once you've acquired the QR codes, put on your mask and enter the warehouse through the open container at the front gate.

2) Prepare the refrigerated truck

Preparing the refrigerated truck in Payday 3 (Image via Deep Silver and YouTube/ Maka91Productions)

Once inside, proceed to the right wall until you see a white truck container. Open it to reveal the refrigerated truck, which requires liquid nitrogen to operate its refrigeration system. The liquid nitrogen coolant can be found in one of four little wooden crates placed throughout the facility. Using your silenced handgun, dispatch guards and civilians silently.

On the east side of the warehouse, you will find the camera room. Head inside, eliminate the guard, disable all cameras, and stash all the eliminated enemies in the room. Now, locate the liquid nitrogen and place it into the truck's allocated slot to complete this critical task.

3) Find and hack the computer on the second floor

Computer present on the second floor that you need to hack in Payday 3 (Image via Deep Silver and YouTube/ Maka91Productions)

You must find the yard that contains the high-tech components, and to do so, you need to hack the computer present in the second floor's security room. There will be a guard on the second floor, so eliminate him and stash him in the security room itself. Once the hacking is complete, you will have the location of the yard that contains the required components.

4) Look for the right container

White container that contains the high-tech component (Image via Deep Silver and YouTube/ Maka91Productions)

On the opposite side of the security room, you'll find a door that leads outside. If you utilize the Zipline Bag favor, the bag will spawn right next to where you need to set up the Zipline. However, if you do not obtain this favor, you will have to head towards the main yard and search for the bag, wasting your crucial time.

After you've set up your zipline, head to the allocated yard. Your goal is to find five white containers. Two of these will contain the high-tech components you seek, while the other three will contain cash.

Look for the containers with high-tech components, which have a QR code scanner inside. Use the QR code you acquired at the start of the task. This will launch a mini-circle puzzle, where you need to stand enough to gain access to the container.

Completing Payday 3's mini-game to obtain the high-tech component (Image via Deep Silver and YouTube/ Maka91Productions)

After getting the first high-tech container, a timer will begin, requiring immediate action. Pre-plan your path for a foolproof plan. Proceed swiftly by vaulting over the fences, avoiding guards, and placing the high-tech container into the refrigerated truck.

Then, repeat the process to find the second high-tech container. Follow the same steps as in the first. Once both components are secure, close the truck's refrigerated container and exit the site. The last step requires effective time management to execute the heist successfully.

You have now successfully completed the seventh heist, named the 99 Boxes, in Payday 3 while remaining stealthy and handling it solo.