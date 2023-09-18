Payday 3 preload size and Steam Early Access guide

As the eagerly awaited release of Payday 3 approaches, users may inquire about the possibility of a preload option and the game size associated with it. Developers confirmed that, however, it will not be available on all platforms. Preloading is a key convenience that allows gamers to prepare by downloading and installing the game ahead of time. This ensures a smooth transition to gaming on the day of release.

The title's Early Access will be available in a couple of hours for gamers who have purchased the Gold and Silver Edition, a premium feature that comes only with these. This article is a detailed guide, including important insights on preload size, availability, and the Steam Early Access offering.

Payday 3 preload availability and size

Expand Tweet

Payday 3 brings the much-anticipated preload option to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S users, with a bonus for Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

Unfortunately, this convenience is still unavailable to Steam and Epic Games users. For PC gamers, however, the option to preload the game is available through the Windows Store. The developers announced this important information via their official Twitter handle, where their precise message revealed this information.

"Apologies for the miscommunication! Xbox/PS5/Windows Store will have an option to preload, but unfortunately this will not be available on Steam or EGS."

The game has a reasonable file size of 46 GB. Users should make sure they have enough storage space on their PC, Xbox, or PlayStation to effectively utilize the preload option.

Those who do not have access to this feature need not be concerned, as the game's moderate size assures a quick download, allowing enthusiastic players to quickly join in thrilling heists within a matter of minutes.

Payday 3 Steam Early Access

Expand Tweet

Steam users who have purchased the Silver or Gold Edition will benefit from the Early Access. However, it is crucial to remember that they will not be able to preload the game prior to the Early Access launch. It releases on September 18, at 17:00 CEST or 11:00 am ET.

When the game is officially released, gamers can easily get the download option by going to Payday 3 via Steam. With a quick download and installation process, fans may immediately immerse themselves in the intriguing universe of high-stakes heists, ready to start on daring expeditions.

Expand Tweet

The above is everything players need to know about Payday 3's preload size and early access information.