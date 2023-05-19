Top 5 perks in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

The video game adaptation of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy proved to be a surprisingly delightful experience due to its engaging storyline and charming ensemble of characters. By placing the game in an original universe, Marvel non-enthusiasts can still relish the gameplay without experiencing a sense of being left out.

In Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, you play as the Star-Lord, the leader of the guardians. You have several options for enhancing combat, and one of them is obtaining and crafting powerful perks.

To acquire perks, you must thoroughly explore the surroundings while controlling Star-Lord. This exploration is crucial as it allows players to discover Crafting Components, which are necessary for unlocking additional perks. Actively searching for these components becomes essential in order to immediately craft more perks and maximize combat potential.

As you make progress, you'll encounter various perks to choose from. While you can explore your options, it is advisable to carefully select a perk that aligns with your preferred playstyle early in the game.

Listed below are the top five perks available for selection in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Guide: Air Glide and four other strongest perks in the game

5) Air Glide

If you are seeking extended utility from Star-Lord's rocket boots, you have the option to obtain the Air Glide perk at Rocket's workbench. With Air Glide, players can enjoy the ability to descend gradually while engaging in gunfire.

By utilizing his jet boots, Star-Lord can temporarily soar through the air, enabling him to engage enemies from above. This perk introduces an additional layer of defensive mobility to Star-Lord's character while preserving his offensive prowess.

To activate Air Glide, simply make Star-Lord jump in close proximity to the numerous peculiar alien enemies found in the game.

4) Rapid Reload

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - Rapid Reload Perk (Image via Eidos)

Rapid Reload lives up to its name. At the beginning of the game, you'll experience the need to wait for Star-Lord's element guns to cool down after overheating. However, with the Rapid Reload perk, you gain the ability to swiftly reload your weapons while simultaneously unleashing a powerful burst of energy at your enemies.

The only perk you'll receive for free is unlocked as part of the perks tutorial. After visiting the first workbench in Chapter 1, you will obtain this perk.

Upon activating the cooldown/reloading, you must press the button when the indicators align with the central zone, as demonstrated in the accompanying screenshot. This technique accelerates the cooling process of the weapon, allowing you to swiftly rejoin the battle.

However, be cautious, as making a mistake during the process will result in a lengthier reload time. It is advisable to invest some time into practicing this skill.

3) Components Localizer

This perk enhances your ability to find crafting components through tracking feedback and augmented visor support. It not only emits beeps when you're in close proximity to components but also provides visual indicators on your visor to pinpoint their exact locations.

By utilizing this perk, you'll find yourself relying less on your visor and uncovering hidden secrets more frequently. It's worth noting that acquiring all the components in the game is not necessary to unlock every perk, but collecting them regularly will undoubtedly expedite your perk progression.

One of the most beneficial aspects of this upgrade is that it alerts you when a side path is nearby, which is particularly advantageous as Eidos Montreal often conceals components near dialogue objects and skins. Given that a significant portion of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy involves exploration, acquiring this perk will undoubtedly prove useful.

2) Perfect Dodge

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - Perfect Dodge Perk (Image via Eidos)

Star-Lord, despite receiving upgrades towards the end of the game, can still be somewhat fragile. Even with normal difficulty, combat situations can quickly turn sour.

Fortunately, Perfect Dodge grants the ability to momentarily slow down time after successfully dodging an attack at the last moment. This unique perk proves to be advantageous, as it allows for swift and effective counterattacks during the brief period when time returns to normal speed.

Acquiring the Perfect Dodge perk proves to be highly beneficial for two key reasons. Firstly, it allows you to escape if you find yourself surrounded, providing a means to retreat from dangerous situations. Secondly, and perhaps more importantly, it grants you a valuable opening to inflict damage while the enemy is slowed down, giving you a strategic advantage in battle.

1) Charged Shot

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - Charged Shot Perk (Image via Eidos)

Charged Shot is undoubtedly one of the most powerful combat-related perks in Guardians of the Galaxy. It can be obtained by acquiring Components at any of Rocket's workbenches.

Once Charged Shot is unlocked, players can unleash its potential by double-tapping the 'shoot' button and subsequently holding it down, resulting in a devastating attack.

The Charged Shot perk is most useful against powerful individual enemies due to its ability to deal significant damage and accelerate the target's stagger bar.

These are five of the best perks in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. Using these will help you progress significantly in the game and enhance your combat prowess. However, if you think these are not suited to your playstyle, you can always check the other perks available.

