Persona 3 Reload: The best ways to get and use Twilight Fragments

Twilight Fragments is one of the most valuable items you can get in Persona 3 Reload. The resource was not present in the base game but was introduced with the Reload version. Twilight Fragments are important for opening chests and activating the Tartarus Clock. However, it’s something that you must collect as you progress through the game, and there are some in the community who are a bit confused as to how they can get their hands on it.

Today’s Persona 3 Reload guide will, therefore, go over the best ways to get as well as use Twilight Fragments.

How to get more Twilight Fragments in Persona 3 Reload

Here are some of the best ways to get Twilight Fragments in Persona 3 Reload:

1) Making social links

Don’t ignore your social links if you want to maximize farming Twilight Fragments. This is because every time you make a link, Elizabeth will provide you with the resource as a reward.

2) Breaking the destroyable objects in Tartarus

Another great way of getting the fragments is to break every object in Tartarus. These will often house Twilight Fragments. However, there is a fair bit of RNG involved in it, so make sure to break everything you come across.

3) Explore the open world

When you are not in Tartarus, and during the time you get to explore the world after school, make sure to visit all the locations on the map. You will often find blue, glowing orbs on the ground; picking those up will gift you a Twilight Fragment.

How to use Twilight Fragments in Persona 3 Reload

Here are some uses of Twilight Fragments in Persona 3 Reload:

1) Using the Tartarus Clock to refill HP and SP

Exploring Tartarus can be dangerous, and you will often find yourself running low on HP and SP, especially if you are new to a Megaten title. A great way of replenishing HP and SP is to use the Tartarus Clock, which is located on the first floor. However, you will need to invest in seven Twilight Fragments to activate it.

2) Unlocking chests

Some chests in Tartarus cannot be opened normally. These chests have a red circle on the front, and the rarer the rewards they contain, the more Twilight Fragments you will need to open them.

