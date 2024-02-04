Persona 3 Reload: How to get an Oberon with Mazio

As part of Elizabeth’s quests in Persona 3 Reload, you will need to show her an Oberon that has learned Mazio. To complete this mission you will be required to get a Fusion combination going, which will then let Oberon inherit the skill from one of the Persona’s that you fuse.

Elizabeth’s quests are important as they allow you to get your hands on valuable items as well as weapons very early on. However, these requests are not that easy, especially the Oberon Fusion that many in the community seem to be having trouble with.

Today’s Persona 3 Reload guide will therefore go over all the possible fusion combinations that you will be able to try in order to get an Oberon who knows Mazio.

How to easily fuse an Oberon with Mazio in Persona 3 Reload

To fuse an Oberon with Mazio in Persona 3 Reload, the best fusion will be between Slime and Ara Mitama/Zouchouten. This is because you will be able to get your hands on these Personas very early on in the game.

Ara Mitama and Slime are gained immediately through Shuffle Time in Thebel and the Arqa block. Zouchouten comes a bit later, but you will eventually get him as you keep progressing through the game.

A Slime and Zouchouten Fusion will help Oberon get not just Mazio, but also the best base stats. So, this fusion is the most recommended. However, there are also other possibilities that you can try in order to get and Oberon with Mazio:

Slime + Chimera

Lilim + Unicorn

Archangel + Tam Lin

Zouchouten + Tam Lin

Valkyrie + Onmoraki

Valkyrie + Jack O’Lantern

Valkyrie + Jack Frost

Elizabeth’s quest is all about getting you more familiar with the Fusion mechanic in Persona 3 Reload. The feature is a core part of progression, and if you don't utilize it properly, you will have a rather hard time in Tartarus, especially later in the game.

Every Fusion recipe will provide you with the same Persona, but with drastically different base stats and skills to inherit. So, for the best results, it’s recommended that you experiment with the Fusion process a bit and not be afraid of spending money to get back fused Persona’s from the Compendium.

