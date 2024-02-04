Persona 3 Reload: How to obtain Muscle Drink

As you make your way through the narrative of Persona 3 Reload, Elizabeth will eventually start giving you quests; one of which will ask you to get her a Muscle Drink. While these missions look simple on the surface, there are a few nuances that make them a tad bit tricky to acquire.

Elizabeth’s missions are something that all players are recommended to complete. This is because once you complete them, you will obtain a very valuable reward from her. Most of these are either weapons or utility items that will help you have an easier time in Tartarus. For completing the Muscle Drink quest, she will provide you with some valuable Soul Drops.

Today’s Persona 3 Reload guide will therefore go over how you can easily get your hands on Muscle Drink.

How to easily get Muscle Drink in Persona 3 Reload

There are two ways by which you can obtain Muscle Drink in Persona 3 Reload:

1) Obtain it from a chest

Chests in Tartarus contain a lot of valuable items, and one of them is the Muscle Drink. But which item you get is fairly reliant on RNG, and you may not be able to get your hands on the drink right away.

So keep exploring the different levels and opening chests till you come across it.

2) Purchase it from the Aohige Pharmacy

The Aohige Pharmacy is located in the Paulownia Mall, and you will be able to buy the Muscle Drink from there for 1000 Yen. However, this might seem a bit too expensive especially early on in the game. So, to get enough money in Reload, it’s recommended that you spend some time doing some of the side quests and part-time jobs. Once you have 1000 Yen, make your way to the pharmacy and purchase the item.

Additionally, do keep in mind that the store also sells Super Cat Food, which is needed for Elizabeth’s “Feed the Cat” quest.

Get Soul Drops from Elizabeth in Persona 3 Reload

Once you have the Muscle Drink, make your way back to Elizabeth and give it to her. She will accept it and in return reward you with x5 Soul Drops. These items are very important when exploring Tartarus as they will help you and your party regain SP.

