Persona 5: The Phantom X 1.1 Update Patch Notes: Characters, City Life activities, and everything new

The Persona 5: The Phantom X 1.1 Update is now live, bringing new content to the game. Besides new events and characters, this patch update will introduce story updates and synergy bonds. Version 1.1 will bring in two new Phantom Idols, Yui and Minami Miyashita, in Persona 5: The Phantom X.

This article will cover the Persona 5: The Phantom X 1.1 Update Patch Notes.

Persona 5: The Phantom X 1.1 Update Patch Notes

Here is everything that you can expect from the Persona 5: The Phantom X 1.1 Update.

Content

Main Story: Up to the end of Chapter 2 unlocked

New Content: Metro of Desire

Metro of Desire

Board a train and take down the Boss Shadow at the heart of the Control Center.

Along the way, you'll encounter a variety of events, including battles against Shadows and meetings with new people.

To gain the upper hand in the Control Center, you can perform Train Upgrades and enhance yourself and your party with Lost Items obtainable as you play through the level.

You can also earn a wealth of rewards by achieving Route Goals and performing Special Ops as you advance.

Spin to Win Raffle event happening now in the Metro of Desire!

Duration: Until 1:59 AM on Jul 24, 2025 (Thu) (UTC)

Earn Route Tickets by completing the daily-updated Marthym's Limited-Time Offers or playing Metro of Desire, then trade them for spins.

Rewards include Platinum Tickets, Platinum Milicoins, Gold Tickets, and more.

Login Bonus

Duration: Until 1:59 AM on Jul 24, 2025 (Thu) (UTC)

During the event period, log in for 7 days to get 7 Platinum Milicoins.

Addition of Lufel's "Business" Plan III & IV

Complete Lufel's "Business" Plan III to get a 5★ Cognitite Case, which lets you select a 5★ Phantom Thief's Cognitite of your choice.

Complete Lufel's "Business" Plan IV to get a 5★ Weapon Case, which lets you select a 5★ weapon of your choice.

New additions to the Clear Cognigem Exchange Shop

Duration: Until 1:59 AM on Jul 24, 2025 (Thu) (UTC)

During the event period, training materials, Revelation Cards, and more have been added to the Clear Cognigem tab at the Exchange Shop.

Synergy Unlocks

(New) Shun Kano

More Ranks for Yui, Yaoling Li, Motoha Arai, Tomoko Noge, Kayo Tomiyama, Merope

Side Mission Unlocks

Side quests related to Ritsuka Takanashi and Yota Kurosawa have been added.

City Life Updates

Shinjuku bookstore part-time job, Band club practice, Soccer practice.

Minigame: Capsules (Shichi-kun's Circus Parade--Shibuya-exclusive)

More details have been added to the skill descriptions of some Phantom Thieves. Changes that affect the skills directly have not been made.

That covers all the changes and content coming with the Persona 5: The Phantom X 1.1 Update.

