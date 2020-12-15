PewDiePie forced to turn in-game camera off in Cyberpunk 2077, after making the same wrong choice as xQc

The world's most popular YouTuber, Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg, was recently left scandalized during his stream of Cyberpunk 2077, when he ended up interacting with a male sex worker in-game.

So far, the community has seen several streamers encounter the instantly recognizable male sex worker, wearing orange shorts and a fedora.

While nearly all of them have been left stunned at the explicit nature of their in-game character's encounter with him, it was Felix "xQc" Lengyel's clip which ended up going viral all over the internet.

nothing will EVER be funnier than xQc's reaction to accidentally starting a gay sex scene in cyberpunk pic.twitter.com/q1xKrNeZMp — i'm at soup (@damnoiseau) December 10, 2020

Taking a cue from him was PewDiePie, who not only looked shocked but also had to turn his in-game camera off to avoid a potential strike from YouTube.

PewDiePie turns off his in-game camera during Cyberpunk 2077 intimate scene

CD Projekt Red's magnum opus Cyberpunk 2077 has been one of the most anticipated games of the last decade.

After numerous delays and production hassles, the game finally had a worldwide release on the December 10th amid extensive fanfare.

PewDiePie has been one of the most notable names to live stream Cyberpunk 2077, with thousands across the globe tuning in to watch him traverse the world of Night City.

However, the game has been quite a tricky one to navigate, especially for him, as in the span of just a few days, he has been forced to abruptly end his stream for exposing his character in-game and has also had to apologize for uttering a racial slur.

Apart from having a wholesome reaction to meeting Keanu Reeves in-game, PewDiePie was in for quite a shock recently, when he ended up paying for an encounter with a male sex worker:

"Oh God, what have I done.....what have I done...Oh no! Children......Ahhh!"

As the scene suddenly descends into the NSFW category, PewDiePie is forced to switch off his in-game camera, as he hilariously attempts to justify what just happened:

"Stop, Stop.....We, uh ...played the Pokemon cards! I won with my Raichu, that was cool, glad the added that little mini-game in there!"

However, unbeknownst to PewDiePie, his live stream audience was able to see exactly what happened courtesy of a strategically placed mirror in the background. On realizing that, he sheepishly remarks:

"You see...the mirror? Um...well.....naked Pokemon! Nothing wrong with it."

In light of his recent stream, fans were quick to spot a similarity with xQc's experience:

lol pewdiepie just pulled a xqc in cyberpunk — 𝚜𝚘𝚗𝚐 乡 (@songofstormz) December 14, 2020

As the clip continues to gain traction online, expect a lot more reactions to come pouring in, with PewDiePie having encountered what numerous others have before him.