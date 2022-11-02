Phoenix Launch Party Challenge in Clash Royale: Information, rewards, and more

Clash Royale is one of the most beloved mobile titles out there. Two new cards, called the Phoenix and the Monk, were released for the game in the month of October. Players can unlock these cards by fulfilling specific Arena requirements.

The Clash Royale developers recently introduced the "Phoenix Launch Party" challenge to celebrate the release of the Phoenix card. Players can participate for free and earn rewards like magic items, gold, battle banner tokens, cards, and emotes.

This article takes a look at the Phoenix Launch Party challenge in Clash Royale, its completion rewards, and more details.

Players can try out the new Phoenix card in Clash Royale's Phoenix Launch Party challenge

The fiery Phoenix enters the Arena! 🥚 Attack! Turn into an egg! Attack again!The fiery Phoenix enters the Arena! 🥚 Attack! Turn into an egg! Attack again!The fiery Phoenix enters the Arena! 🥚🔥 https://t.co/AWdXRt69l4

The Phoenix is a Legendary card that has just been added to Clash Royale. The flying troop card has decent hitpoints, melee attacks, and short-range area damage. It is really destructive.

The Phoenix will blow up when defeated for the first time, causing area damage to neighboring troops and buildings. It will then drop an egg. If not destroyed, the egg will hatch into a new Phoenix in four seconds.

The official description of the Phoenix card in Clash Royale is as follows:

"This mythical creature will be reborn as an egg when destroyed. If it hatches, it returns to the fight! What an egg-cellent ability. Phoenix also has a fiery personality! Just kidding, it's a very serious bird. It would disapprove of all these puns."

The Phoenix Launch Party is a challenge where players can try out the new Phoenix card and win special rewards. It is divided into two further challenges.

Players must create a powerful eight-card tournament deck using the Phoenix card and win maximum battles to earn rewards like chests, magic items, cards, gold, gems, and battle banner tokens. They can choose any card, ranging from Common to Champion, to build the deck.

Players can try as many decks as they want in the first challenge of the Phoenix Launch Party event, as no losses will be counted. The second challenge gets over once players lose three battles. Players can reset the challenge by spending gems.

Some of the best cards for the Phoenix Launch Party challenge include the Hog Rider, Mega Knight, and Electro Wizard.

Rewards for completing the Phoenix Launch Party challenge in Clash Royale

Unlock Champions on the Trophy Road, battle in the new Path of Legends, and send back Rockets on your opponents' Towers 🧘 The Biggest Update of the Year is HERE!Unlock Champions on the Trophy Road, battle in the new Path of Legends, and send back Rockets on your opponents' Towers 🧘 The Biggest Update of the Year is HERE! 🎉 Unlock Champions on the Trophy Road, battle in the new Path of Legends, and send back Rockets on your opponents' Towers 🧘 https://t.co/phIJi8Nx4c

There are several rewards that players can get after completing the Phoenix Launch Party challenge.

Listed below are the various rewards for completing the challenge:

Players will unlock 3000 gold on winning their first battle.

Players will unlock 80 battle banner tokens on winning their second battle.

Players will unlock 2000 gold on winning their third battle.

Players will unlock one chest key on winning their fourth battle.

Players will unlock 1000 gold on winning their fifth battle.

Players will unlock one gold chest on winning their sixth battle.

Players will unlock 4000 gold on winning their seventh battle.

Players will unlock 80 battle banner tokens on winning their eighth battle.

Players will unlock 3000 gold on winning their ninth battle.

Players will unlock one chest key on winning their 10th battle.

Players will unlock 2000 gold on winning their 11th battle.

Players will unlock 50 battle banner tokens on winning their 12th battle.

Players will unlock 2000 gold on winning their 13th battle.

Players will unlock one legendary token on winning their 14th battle.

Players will unlock 1000 gold on winning their 15th battle.

Players will unlock an exclusive emote on winning their 16th battle.

The Phoenix Launch Party challenge is one of the best ways to earn 16 new rewards and upgrade faster in Clash Royale. Players must try new attacking strategies using the Phoenix card to find their ideal tournament deck.

