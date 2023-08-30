Pickaxe Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 unlock guide

The Pickaxe is one of the unlockables in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2’s (MW2) Season 5 Realoaded. Alongside the melee weapon, the new in-game content is expected to roll out tweaks for both titles and new weapons that could potentially change the game’s current meta.

Unlocking these weapons, though, will have requisites and will not be a walk in the park. To that end, you can refer to this guide for getting your own Pickaxe in Season 5.

Unlocking Season 5 Reloaded's Pickaxe

Perfect for stealth kills. (Image via Call of Duty)

Unlocking the Pickaxe in both Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 may be quite a handful since you will be subjecting yourself to a challenge requiring you to perform 15 Operator eliminations using melee weapons in either the aforementioned battle royale mode or MW2.

Additionally, you need to finish off those Operators using any of these melee weapons in the game:

Combat Knife

Dual Kodachis

Riot Shield

Tonfa

If you’re into Warzone 2, you can head on over to its Resurgence mode and do the eliminations there. As for those who prefer Modern Warfare 2, it is highly suggested that you play its Multiplayer mode and equip yourself with a Combat Knife since it is easier to carry out those Operator kills.

Successful completion of the tasks within this challenge will reward you with the Pickaxe melee weapon. Enjoy whacking those opponents.

Per Call of Duty’s recent blog post about Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2’s Season 5 Reloaded, it was deemed as a heavy-duty melee weapon. If you have a penchant for performing stealthy kills in the game, this is a perfect tool of execution.

Other unlockables in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 this season

The Pickaxe, Daemon 9mm pistol, and the Lachmann Shroud SMG. (Image via Call of Duty)

Aside from the Pickaxe, there are a couple more weapons heading your way on Season 5 Reloaded of both Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

The Daemon 9mm pistol is another unlockable weapon in the upcoming season. Similar to the melee weapon, you need to perform 15 Operator eliminations as these kills count provided that you land headshots to those Operators.

Connecting those headshots will be a bit tricky, especially if you equip yourself with a less powerful pistol. To that end, you can use a powerful weapon like the .50 GS for this challenge.

Another weapon that’s up for grabs in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2’s Season 5 Reloaded is the Lachmann Shroud SMG. Getting it would require you to perform 30 Operator hip fire kills using SMGs in the game. MW2’s Multiplayer is recommended for this one due to its numerous modes that are objective-driven.

That concludes our guide and tips for unlocking the Pickaxe melee weapon in Season 5 Reloaded of battle royale shooter and MW2.

