Supe'd Up Resurgence in Warzone 2: How to play, possible end date, and more

The Supe'd Up Resurgence is the latest game mode to be added in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. It came as a part of the latest playlist update for the battle royale title. As the name suggests, this mode is a part of The Boys crossover event and revolves around the utility of Temp V. In the early days of Season 4 Reloaded, the Temp V Field Upgrade was available on all playlists. However, the recent update has made it exclusive to the Supe'd Up mode.

The Temp V Field Upgrade grants players one of the four superpowers that allow them to do the unimaginable in a match. Using this Field Upgrade, players can wield powers such as Charge Jump, Electric Shockwave, Teleportation, and Laser Vision, allowing them to achieve various feats.

All of them are inspired by the superpowers that the characters from the series The Boys possess.

However, this was merely a fun addition and hence was banned from the Ranked Play modes. Unfortunately, Temp V is now being removed from all the playlists and will be only accessible in the Supe'd Up Resurgence mode of Warzone 2.

How to play Supe'd Up Resurgence mode in Warzone 2?

Supe'd Up Resurgence mode is currently a featured game mode in Warzone 2. To access it, players can simply launch the game and play directly from the Call of Duty HQ. However, if it does not appear for you, head to the WZ 2 tab, and you'll find the mode under the Resurgence playlist section.

It is a 'Quads only' game mode, meaning each team can have a maximum of four players. Moreover, the playable map keeps rotating every 15 minutes. Once the timer runs out, the map changes, a new timer of 15 minutes begins, and so forth. Currently, the mode is accessible in Ashika Island and Vondel only.

However, it is worth noting here that with the inclusion of this game mode, Ashika Island's Resurgence playlist has been removed. Hence, players looking forward to playing normal Resurgence on the tiny map will have to wait until the next playlist update.

When is Supe'd Up Resurgence ending in Warzone 2?

Supe'd Up Resurgence in Warzone 2 will likely last a week's time from now and will end along with Season 4 Reloaded. The current Season will conclude on August 2, 2023, and with that, Season 5 will kick off.

Hence, if players want to get their hands on this limited-time mode, they should hurry, as it is highly likely that it won't be playable once Season 5 drops.

That covers everything there is to about the Supe'd Up game mode in WZ 2.