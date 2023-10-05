Pisces Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 walkthrough, major choices, and more

To progress in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty, you must complete a series of main and side missions. Many of these missions serve as a bridge between pivotal moments in the story, while others are designed to provide rewards for those who make the effort to complete them. The title's expansion introduces new skills, items, and mechanics that you can use to advance your missions or replay them.

One of the missions in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty is called Pisces. This is Judy's fourth side quest and one of the missions that leads to Judy's Romance.

Pisces Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 walkthrough

Objectives

Meet Judy

Kill the enemies

Mission decisions

Talk to Judy

Rewards

220257 EXP

540 Street Cred

1) Meet Judy

To start this side quest, you must first complete the Talking Bout A Revolution mission. You must then wait six in-game hours, and you will receive a message from Judy. Wait another six in-game hours, and you will be able to access the mission.

Meet Judy at Megabuilding H8 in Japantown. Talk to all the characters there and take the elevator to the maintenance floor.

2) Kill the enemies

It is important to destroy your enemies in this quest of Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (Image via CD Projekt Red)

When you get to the maintenance floor, you will find three enemies that you have to kill. When you are done, go to Judy, who is on the control panel. Then, go back to the elevator and go to the roof of the building. There, you can break a fence if you have a level five in your Body Perks. Otherwise, use the AC unit nearby to climb up.

Continue killing your enemies until you have finished them all. Then, enter Maiko's office and attend the meeting.

3) Mission decisions

When you arrive at the meeting, you will have several options to talk to the Tyger Claw bosses. Choose the ones that seem appropriate to you, but keep in mind that they all have consequences.

If you choose to tell Maiko that she has gone too far, you will be ordered to kill everyone in the room. However, this is the right decision to make to please Judy.

On the other hand, if you ask Judy to stop, Maiko will be the new leader of Clouds. This second option may eliminate any possibility of romance with your partner, so if your goal is a relationship with her, avoid this path.

Another option is to follow Maiko's plan but not accept her offer. This way, Maiko will become the head of the Clouds, but Judy will not judge you, and you will be able to start a romance with her.

4) Talk to Judy

You can romance Judy in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (Image via CD Projekt Red)

After you have made your decisions, you should return to the ground floor to talk to Judy again. As always, we suggest you inspect and loot every corner and corpse to get Eddies and extra items. Among them, you will probably find one of the game's iconic weapons: the Tsumetogi.

Finish the mission at the end of the conversation with Judy.

This has finished our guide to the Pisces Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 Quest. We invite you to read our guide about how to romance Judy.