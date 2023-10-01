Top 5 Iconic weapons in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0

Phantom Liberty injected a lot of content into Cyberpunk 2077, introducing new mechanics, redesigning the skill tree, and even adding a fresh batch of characters. The developers also incorporated unique weaponry with different classes, including the iconic type. These are a group of upgraded weapons that boast exceptional benefits.

Many of these artifacts offer advantages in various combat situations. This article will list the top five Iconic weapons in Phantom Liberty.

Carmen and Rosco lead the way as Iconic weapons in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0

5) Murphy's Law

Murphy's Law is a powerful club that thrives in melee combat. Among weapons of this type, few can penetrate enemy armor as effectively as this club. Furthermore, with a Shock and Bleed chance of +15%, a few hits are enough to stun your opponent.

Additionally, hitting someone while they are down increases the attack speed of this weapon. The faster you attack with Murphy's Law, the more likely you are to win, so don't hesitate to dive in.

You can get it as a reward for siding with Reed, killing and looting Kurt Hanson during the Firestarter quest.

4) Kyubi X-MOD2

In Phantom Liberty, power assault rifles are a good choice (Image via CD Projekt Red)

A good power assault rifle can make all the difference in gameplay. The Kyubi X-MOD2 is an iconic Phantom Liberty weapon with a high damage rating (70.78).

It adds four slots to modify the weapon and improve its factory capabilities: Scope Sot, Muzzle Slot, and two Mod Slots. Furthermore, it boasts +150% multiplied headshot damage and +25% armor penetration, You can find it in the outdoor pool across from the Golden Pacific Fast Travel Dataterm.

3) Carmen

Despite not being the most powerful assault rifle in Phantom Liberty, Carmen's stats and abilities make it one of the best Iconic weapons on offer.

The first aspect that stands out is its attack speed, which boasts a rating of 12.50. This is complemented by the 7.24 weapon handling points. With these metrics, this rifle is ideal for surviving unfavorable situations, allowing for more agile attacks than most weapons.

Along with +100% multiplied headshot damage and +50% armor penetration, firing at your opponent's limbs boosts your chances of inflicting critical damage. You can acquire Carmen by looting a member of the Barghest faction in Capitan Caliente.

2) Rosco

Looting your enemies in Phantom Liberty can give you new weapons (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Next on the list is a power revolver named Rosco. This iconic weapon from Phantom Liberty is capable of inflicting significantly more damage than the Kuybi X-MOD2, almost twice as much (126.45). Besides its light design, the gun boasts +150% multiplied headshot damage, armor penetration rate of +25%, and critical damage rate of +50%.

With these attributes, Rosco could very well be part of a build based on a revolver. Furthermore, shooting an enemy in the leg and head will neutralize them instantly. You can loot Rosco from Dodger at the end of the gig: Waiting for Dodger.

1) Order

This is an illegal iconic weapon in Phantom Liberty (Image via CD Projekt Red)

At the top of the podium is a tech pistol called Order. Despite its low attack speed (two points), the weapon compensates by excelling in every other metric. A damage state of 400 points ensures quick kills with just a few shots. Coupled with that, the pistol boasts an above-average reload rate of 1.16 points.

Its special abilities include 50% multiplied headshot damage, +100% armor penetration, and +10% shock chance. In addition, this weapon vaporizes all enemies in its path when charged over 66%.

That wraps up our foray into top Iconic weapons. To know the location of all the selections in this category, check out this guide.