Players can get a rare Trials weapon from Xur in Destiny 2 right now 

After the introduction of each Destiny 2 season, Bungie tends to vault a certain number of gears by introducing new ones. Numerous Trials weapons such as Summoner, Astral Horizon, and The Scholar never got to see the light of day once they were discontinued.

Weapons from Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris are considered to be the most powerful in the game when it comes to PvP. The Beyond Light expansion saw multiple weapons from the pool getting suspended with each season.

However, one of these gears has been brought back by the Agent of the Nine after the reset. Xur is selling "The Scholar" Scout Rifle alongside other legendary weapons and armor.

Xur is selling the vaulted Trials weapon "The Scholar" in Destiny 2 right now

With the weekly reset on December 21st, players once again held Xur hostage to see the legendary gears he brings forth. Much to everyone's surprise, his inventory has the old legendary weapon from Trials known as the "The Scholar". It is a 150 RPM High-Impact Frame Scout Rifle, sitting in the kinetic slot of the Guardian's inventory.

Ebontis @Ebontis This is real, the hold over #Xur has something most of us never even had a chance to get. This is real, the hold over #Xur has something most of us never even had a chance to get. https://t.co/wGP4O9sGCu

To find Xur, players will need to spawn near the Winding Cove waypoint in EDZ, and head towards the northern part of the map. After crossing a small bridge, Xur can be seen standing underneath a Fallen ship on the mountains towards the left.

Xur location on EDZ (Image via Destiny 2)

The Destiny 2 community is rather happy with Bungie's decision to put the discontinued weapons into the game's current sandbox via Xur. Some are even saying that it is Xur's "true purpose", and the company should bring back other weapons alongside armors as well.

However, upon the arrival of "The Scholar", everyone is expecting other gears such as "Summoner" and "Astral Horizon". As mentioned before, Trials weapons are known to be one of the most powerful ones within the Crucible.

While the players are hopeful that old weapons will make their return, it is yet to be seen whether Bungie will provide the community with a God-roll Trials weapon anytime in the future. This also marks the first time Xur has brought in a discontinued weapon from any activity in Destiny 2.

