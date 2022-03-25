Players can now wishlist Hogwarts Legacy on Steam

The dedicated State of Play for Hogwarts Legacy provided a fresh, in-depth look at the game. Players were excited to see the wizarding world in its glory, with locations like Hogsmeade and the Forbidden Forest also featured in the gameplay reveal.

Although players are looking at a long wait ahead as the game will be released during the Holiday 2022 period, they can already wishlist the game on its Steam page.

Hogwarts Legacy is one of the most anticipated games of the past few years since its reveal trailer was released in 2020. Players have been eagerly waiting to dip their toes in the magic of Harry Potter as Avalanche and Warner Bros. have promised an experience like never before.

The Steam page for Hogwarts Legacy is now up and the game can be wishlisted

The official Steam description for the game goes as follows:

"Experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. Make allies, battle Dark wizards and decide the fate of the wizarding world."

There are no other details regarding the system requirements or a specific release date mentioned on the page. Players can wishlist the game to keep themselves notified regarding any further information regarding when the title will be released and when the option to pre-order will open up.

beepboop @boterokelsey06 @HogwartsLegacy @AvalancheWb @wbgames THIS GAME IS A MASTERPIECE AND ITS A SIGN TO KEEP GOING! Don’t take too long tho🧙🏻‍♀️ 🥹 @PortkeyGames This is just beautiful it’s killing me!! PLEASE TAKE YOUR TIME IN POLISHING AND GIVING IT YOUR ALL!THIS GAME IS A MASTERPIECE AND ITS A SIGN TO KEEP GOING! Don’t take too long tho🧙🏻‍♀️ @HogwartsLegacy @AvalancheWb @wbgames @PortkeyGames This is just beautiful it’s killing me!! PLEASE TAKE YOUR TIME IN POLISHING AND GIVING IT YOUR ALL!✨THIS GAME IS A MASTERPIECE AND ITS A SIGN TO KEEP GOING! Don’t take too long tho🧙🏻‍♀️✨🥹

Conversations surrounding the gameplay reveal has ranged from the appreciation of what the developers have managed to achieve to awe at the intricate beauty of the world shown. The controversy surrounding J.K. Rowling has also left a certain section of fans divided.

harley 🌸 @breadwitchery yes, streaming hogwarts legacy will empower jk rowling. yes, even if you fundraise while doing it. you're platforming the intellectual property of harry potter, which is where jkr gets her cultural capital. if you denounce jkr, please be consistent and don't promote her stuff. yes, streaming hogwarts legacy will empower jk rowling. yes, even if you fundraise while doing it. you're platforming the intellectual property of harry potter, which is where jkr gets her cultural capital. if you denounce jkr, please be consistent and don't promote her stuff.

Some have decided not to purchase the game as a mark of protest, while others wished to get it as they want to support the developers and the art. For many, the world of Harry Potter has been a haven of diversity and love and they feel that it has gotten bigger than its author for sure.

Brandon smith @HesMiniscule This has been my most popular tweet ever aparently. Had a ton of discussions under it today. I'm surprised. I'm Changing who can reply now so ppl can calm down. I support trans people, and I will be buying this game day one, it's so much bigger than JK at this point. This has been my most popular tweet ever aparently. Had a ton of discussions under it today. I'm surprised. I'm Changing who can reply now so ppl can calm down. I support trans people, and I will be buying this game day one, it's so much bigger than JK at this point.

Hogwarts Legacy is gearing up to be one of the biggest games of the year and one that the Potterheads would love to step into. Being a student at a fully-fleshed out Hogwarts, exploring the hallways, finding out puzzles and secrets were the childhood dreams of all those who grew up reading the books and watching the films.

The developers have assured fans that they are in for a special treat once Hogwarts Legacy launches later this year. From attending classes to dueling, players will be able to do it all in the upcoming RPG. The wizarding world is under threat from an impending goblin uprising, dark wizards, and a resurgence of Ancient Magic and it is up to the player to rise to the occasion.

