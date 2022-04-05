Players can open Destiny 2 PsiOps Battleground chests twice with the help of a simple trick 

PsiOps Battlegrounds in Destiny 2 is the latest seasonal activity in Season 16, which, similar to many other activities, drops loot at the end. While these loots are the essence of each mission inside the game, there are a few tricks that players can use to gain double rewards.

The community has again proven to be all over the mechanics, as the "cheese" comes from the Cosmodrome version of this season's PsiOps. This trick can be done inside both the normal and the legend version of PsiOps, so you can go at your own pace and run the activity as many times as you want.

Destiny 2 Cosmodrome PsiOps Battleground trick grants players a chance to loot chests for a second time

Usually, a "cheese" in Destiny 2 comes in activities, from simple Strikes to Dungeons and even Raids. Players from all across the community find ridiculous exploits through terrain and completely alter an encounter or skip them.

This particular piece of trick comes from a Twitter handle by the name of @crewond2, who showed how this was done. To make this work, you will need a charged melee that will allow you to dash and does not have a cooldown.

Crew @crewond2 Three Psiops chests one run :):) Three Psiops chests one run :):) https://t.co/5kecBuFIAE

The Icarus Dash for Warlocks, Shield Bash, or Shoulder Bash for Titans can work wonders here. Eager Edge on Half-Truths swords can also be a good choice but can sometimes lead to your death. An Icarus Dash with simple Sword ammo will be enough.

To start things off, complete the Cosmodrome PsiOps Battlegrounds till the very end. After exiting the mindscape, loot the chests that spawn first, look back and start running. The dash skills that you have equipped will come into use now. Keep going through the rooms until you hit the end of the tunnel with the big fans.

You will have approximately 40 seconds to reach the end of the tunnel. Once you're done, look for the "Divide" text in the bottom left corner of your screen. Wait for a few seconds, and the game will teleport you back to the chests, where each is locked.

Loot these chests again for more Destiny 2 PsiOps Battlegrounds loot. Since Legend PsiOps is chosen by the game each week, the Cosmodrome is bound to be in the rotation once every two weeks. Therefore, you can try the normal playlist activity until you get the Cosmodrome PsiOps.

