Players should get this vaulted armor set from Xur in Destiny 2 right now 

Destiny 2 Season of the Lost has had a lot of surprises from Xur in terms of gears. From god-roll legendary weapons to Trial gear and vaulted armor, the Agent of the Nine seems to be keeping himself busy. With the weekend reset, Xur can be found right now near the Winding Cove in EDZ.

Among the Destiny 2 exotics, Xur has brought in Vigilance Wing Pulse Rifle, Stomp-EE5, Heart of Inmost Light, and Sunbracers. As always, he is also selling legendary gears, among which some of the armor pieces are worth looking into.

The following article breaks down the vaulted Gambit armor pieces in Xur inventory this week.

Gambit armor piece from Destiny 2 Year 2 is on sale from Xur right now

The Illicit Reaper armor set from Destiny 2 was introduced with Season of the Drifter at Forsaken expansion. With Bungie's vault wave during the start of Year 4 Beyond Light, this Gambit-themed set is making its first appearance in the game since its vaulting.

Players can pick up all five pieces across three classes, mainly as a collection or purely for good stats. However, players that are eyeing the latter might be more interested in the chest piece that Xur is selling for Warlock.

Xur inventory for Warlocks (Image via Destiny 2)

The Illicit Reaper Robes comes with a total stat of 64, including 19 Recovery and 23 Discipline. For players looking to build Warlocks on melee, the Illicit Reaper Hood might also come in handy with a base stat of 19 Strength.

For Hunters, the Illicit Reaper Grips might prove to be useful due to their 22 Mobility stats. The mobility-based class is among the weakest inside Destiny 2 PvE right now, so a little boost is always welcome.

Xur inventory for Hunters (Image via Destiny 2)

Lastly, for the Titans, players can go for the chest piece known as the Illicit Reaper Plate. It has a total stat of 64 with 16 on both Intelligence and Strength.

Xur has been bringing surprises week after week with new weapons and deadly perks. With the next reset, it remains to be seen if he will sell anything new after being kept hostage.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

