Players want major Caustic buff in Apex Legends and call him "literally unplayable"

Apex Legends Season 24 has been out for a couple of weeks, and players are enjoying the Assault Class changes. Since Legends from this Class are significantly strong, they overshadow other characters, especially Caustic. While this Controller is a direct counter to the aggressive Assault Class Legends, due to the constant nerfs, he has become a little underwhelming when it comes to stopping the opponents pushing into his territory.

Redditor zombz01 posted a video of how ineffective Caustic’s kit, especially his Gas Traps was while they were playing a Gun Run match. This left the player puzzled as to how bad the character has become over the past seasons.

Following the original post, DevDaNerd0 stated although they haven’t properly played this free-to-play battle royale in a couple of years, they are quite surprised about Caustic’s current situation. The player also addressed the Legend as “unplayable.”

While players debate about the Legend’s ineffectiveness in fights, CalledSpark stated some changes that the developers should implement or even rework the character.

“My hope for Caustic as somebody that mains him is that they rework the gas to be more focused on utility than damage. It should do a flat 5 damage a second but with the following changes: No running in gas, bring back minor vision impairment, increased gas density, and giving the barrels 50hp while arming. Ideally the ultimate would be reworked as it is the reason that the gas is a problem when Caustic is viable.”

IrishFanSam commented that they lose hope of winning a match whenever they see one of their teammate pick Caustic.

"Everytime a teammate picks caustic I know we won’t be winning the match."

While players are discussing Caustic’s uselessness, WarheadADHD says:

“As a former Caustic main, that is the exact reason I stopped being Caustic.”

TjBeezy thinks the whole Controller Class is useless in the current Apex Legends Season 24 as the Assault characters are dominating the meta and can easily counter the traps. Moreover, they feel like the traps take too much time to set up and are not powerful enough to make an impact in most fights.

wingspantt expressed their opinions of how the developers can potentially improve Caustic’s usability:

“The gas needs to kill ALL your momentum. You shouldn't be able to use movement abilities or maintain speed from before the gas in it. Otherwise, it serves literally no purpose.”

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the writer’s opinion.

Does Caustic need a buff in Apex Legends Season 24?

Yes, Caustic desperately needs a buff in Apex Legends Season 24. However, the developers just buffed the Assault Class Legends; thereby, there is a high chance of them not implementing any changes to this Controller during the season.

Caustic's Gas Trap in Apex Legends (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/EA)

Since Caustic received a series of nerf over the last couple of seasons, he fails to punish the adversaries when they trespass through his area. Judging by the developers’ plans, the Controller Class will likely be buffed in future patches. As the Skirmishers are expected to be buffed in the upcoming season 25, Caustic will likely be buffed in Apex Legends Season 26.

