Players will finally be able to enjoy Spider-Man at 120hz with VRR on the PS5

PlayStation 5 users are finally set to receive VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) support for Spider-Man, as well as several other titles on the platform. This is on top of a game update that added 120Hz support as an in-game option.

For TVs and PC monitors with HDMI 2.1 support, fans can expect this update to come out later this week, bringing an exciting new feature to the console. This should fix the issues those games have with screen tearing and visual artifacts, making the game look better than ever.

VRR and 120Hz support both coming to Spider-Man on PlayStation 5

While Spider-Man Remastered is a gorgeous, action-packed PlayStation 5 title, VRR support will make it even better. Variable Refresh Rates make it so the refresh rate will dynamically sync from the display to the PlayStation 5’s graphical output.

It should minimize or even completely eliminate screen tearing and visual artifacts that occur in some of these games. Some of these games also have issues with frame rate dips, which will also be fixed by this update. It can also reduce input lag, which is another great improvement.

This can be patched into older games and can be included in future games as well, according to the PlayStation Blog. Fans will be able to find this under the “Screen and Video” settings on their PlayStation 5s after the update rolls out later this week.

VRR will automatically be enabled for supported games if it's connected to an HDMI2.1 VRR-compatible TV or monitor. It can be turned off under those settings as well if necessary. Spider-Man was one of the games that saw the screen flickering and screen tearing, in both it and Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

To take advantage of this, though, players will need an HDMI 2.1 supported cable and PC/Monitor. The PlayStation 5 did come with one of those cables, however, so now players just need the right screen to play on.

The hope is that this update will relieve fans from this frustrating issue so that they can play the game with less input lag and no frame rate issues or screen tearing. The recent 1.013 update which added VRR support and 120Hz support. While these are both in the game as of April 25, 2022, they will have to wait until the VRR update hits the PlayStation 5 a bit later this week.

However, 120Hz isn’t 120 fps. The screen refreshes 120 times a second and can increase the frame rate and reduce input lag as well. This can lead to an increase of frame rate in Fidelity mode, from 30fps to 40fps. It will also reduce the input lag.

Other games to feature VRR support in the coming weeks

Spider-Man’s not the only game to receive these benefits. Over the next few weeks, several PlayStation 5 iterations of PlayStation 4 games will get VRR support. The following games will be included:

VRR Support for PS5

Astro’s Playroom

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Deathloop

Destiny 2

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition

DIRT 5

Godfall

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Tribes of Midgard

Other games in the future could also receive VRR support, but one of the biggest games on the list, without a doubt, is this one, which has already released its update to get ready for the upcoming new feature.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan