"Please lower Undying Respawn Laugh": Dota 2 latest hero innate ability has funny community reactions

The world of Dota 2 is no stranger to complexities and unique game mechanics, but Undying's recent addition of innate ability, Ceasless Dirge, which has a respawn laugh, spurred a particularly amusing wave of community reactions. Ceaseless Dirge makes you instantly respawn in the fountain once you are taken down; this ability is powerful but comes with a long respawn.

Players on Reddit voiced their opinions on how loud the laugh is when this ability is triggered, with one thread quickly gaining traction titled by user ViologY:

"PLEASE LOWER UNDYING RESPAWN LAUGH BY 10-15dB THANKS"

Undying, a zombie-themed hero known for his durability and team-fight presence, now comes with a distinct respawn laugh. Many players find the laugh hilariously fitting, but at the same time, the feeling of it being too loud and distracting during gameplay is common and quite noticeable.

User goodwarrior12345 stated,

"Still not as loud as AXE IS A PIG whenever he gets hexed by a friendly shadow shaman"

They compare Undying's respawn laugh to another loud and humorous in-game voice line by Axe. This comparison adds to the context of Dota 2 voice lines and sound effects that are both funny and distracting.

User L-st stated that they enjoyed playing Undying but forgot about his new innate respawn ability. This initiated a thread with many players resonating with this hilarious experience. This comment highlights the unexpectedness and how many players are still taking their time to get used to the Dota 2 7.36 changes and introductions, leading to a funny and slightly frustrating experience.

User deejaybos offers a practical solution to forgetting about respawning by enabling the "snap to hero on respawn" setting, automatically moving the camera to your hero when they respawn.

However, user solartech0 also cautions that this setting can be disruptive, especially if you are trying to teleport immediately after respawning. The camera snap can cause disorientation, potentially leading to mistakes such as teleporting only a short distance within the base.

viciecal finds Undying's quick respawn funy during intense late-game moments, saying:

"It's so funny to me when I'm like trying to close out a 40 min game, undying comes with infinite hp, we take him out after a long fight, finally we get to highground... and he just comes out walking like Hey brothers it's me again ahahhahah"

After an intense battle to bring down the seemingly invincible Undying, just as the team is ready to push for victory, Undying respawns and returns to the fight with a casual attitude. This repeated surprise adds a layer of humor and charm to the players toward a hero who does not fail to maintain pressure.

For Valve, the developers behind Dota 2, the challenge lies in balancing these community inputs with their creative vision. Hero personalities are a significant aspect of the game's charm, and sound effects and voice lines play a crucial role.

However, as evidenced by the Reddit thread, player experience and comfortable gameplay are equally critical.

Whether it's a volume tweak, individual voice line sliders, better audio cues, or an entirely new approach remains to be seen to resolve this issue.