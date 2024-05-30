5 most unique Dota 2 hero voice lines

There are a large number of heroes in Dota 2, and many of them have some pretty interesting voice lines. Some are just plain hilarious while others offer pretty interesting lore if you pay close attention or if you already know the backstory. While certain voice lines only have a chance to trigger if a particular condition is met, others are general but they stand out due to the nature of the hero's lore.

In this article, we will look into five of the most unique voice lines in the game and the lore and context behind them.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 most unique hero voice lines in Dota 2

1) Legion Commander: "Never trust a-- what are you anyway?"

Legion Commander in Dota 2 (Image via Valve)

The savage Legion Commander frequently talks about why she shouldn't trust the various heroes she kills. Usually, her kill threshold voice line is pretty straightforward such as "Never trust a snake" for Medusa or "Never trust a fish" for Slark.

However, there are some heroes that she sometimes finds herself extremely confused about, and it results in the hilarious voice line, "Never trust a-- what are you anyway?"

The otherworldly heroes that cause this to happen are IO, Morphling, Faceless Void, Enchantress, Enigma, Outworld Destroyer, and Arc Warden.

2) Invoker: "So begins a new age of knowledge."

Invoker in Dota 2 (Image via Valve)

The Arsenal Magus is one of the most powerful and knowledgeable mages in the game's world. This voice line of his hints at his never-ending journey in magical and intellectual prowess.

In the lore, Invoker is an unrivaled master of the arcane and his drive to continue with his long life is for the sole purpose of knowledge. This voice line shows his belief that a new age of knowledge will spread across the world through magic, and he is one of the proponents that will kickstart this new age.

3) Oracle: "This prophecy supersedes all previous prophecies."

Oracle in Dota 2 (Image via Valve)

The enigmatic Oracle has the ability to see the future and even bend it to his will. This voice line demonstrates his extreme confidence in his abilities as a prophet as he claims that his current prophecy takes precedence over all others he has seen or experienced before.

According to lore, Oracle is the being with the most foresight in Dota 2’s universe, and he usually makes cryptic and contradictory speeches. This voice line triggers only after 30 minutes of gameplay, and it further adds his current prophecy which surpasses all the other ones he had before.

Oracle is an enigmatic character and this voice line highlights his relevance in the main lore of the game’s world.

4) Enigma: "I am a universal constant."

Enigma in Dota 2 (Image via Valve)

Enigma, one of the most mysterious and powerful heroes in Dota 2, was born within a dying star. His voice line, "I am a universal constant," reflects his existence beyond normal time and space. In the lore, Enigma embodies destruction and the gravitational pull of a black hole, as well as representing all constants throughout time and space.

He is literally and figuratively a universe unto himself. His powers reflect this, in that they are all about manipulating and affecting probability and time in his general vicinity. The voice line really emphasizes that he is a constant, and that whatever happens with the universe around him, he will always be there, unchanged.

It's a pretty hard-hitting voice line overall and really helps make Enigma feel important.

5) Arc Warden: "Matter has been split from its intended form. These must be made to unite."

Arc Warden in Dota 2 (Image via Valve)

Arc Warden is a guardian of the fundamental order of the universe, created to restore balance after the cataclysmic Shattering. His voice line, "Matter has been split from its intended form. These must be made to unite," expresses his mission to reunify the fragmented pieces of reality.

This line highlights the immense scope of Arc Warden's responsibilities and the significance of his actions in repairing the cosmic damage caused by the Shattering. He isn't just a minor deity but the solution to the universe's most profound disruption.

Overall, these Dota 2 voice lines are all very well done—not just because they use unexpected phrasing to make the lines memorable, but also because they do a great job of conveying the personalities, complexities, and details of the heroes in the game.

From the Legion Commander's comedic confusion to the heavy proclamations of Enigma and Arc Warden, these lines do a great job of adding depth to the world of Dota 2.

