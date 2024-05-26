5 best carries in Dota 2 patch 7.36

Patch 7.36 has really shaken the Dota 2 landscape, with major adjustments that redefine roles and affect the effectiveness of many heroes. In this new update, a few units have taken the stage to spotlight their new Innate abilities and hero Facet mechanics that make them more viable in the current meta. This article will offer a look at five of the most formidable carry heroes in patch 7.36.

It will also offer an explanation of how the recent changes have shot them into the limelight of competitive play.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Dota 2 patch 7.36: Best Carry picks

1) Chaos Knight (CK)

Chaos Knight in Dota 2 (Image via Valve)

Chaos Knight has emerged as a formidable carry in patch 7.36, thanks to significant enhancements to his illusion mechanics. CK’s illusions, including those generated by Manta Style and Aghanim's Scepter, are now classified as strong. This change makes them immune to instant-kill effects such as Dagon and Mana Drain. This resilience drastically increases the unit's durability in team fights.

Trending

Additionally, his illusions now take 20% less damage when within range of CK, further enhancing their survivability. The innate ability to potentially spawn an additional illusion 50% of the time whenever he creates one — be it through his Shard ability, ultimate, or Aghanim's Scepter — means the battlefield can quickly be crowded with powerful illusions.

His ultimate’s synergy with Aghanim's Scepter, which creates strong illusions of all allied heroes, amplifies his presence and makes him a top-tier pick in the current patch.

2) Juggernaut

Juggernaut in Dota 2 (Image via Valve)

Juggernaut's adjustments in patch 7.36 have significantly boosted his potency as a carry. His new innate ability allows him to deal 10% more damage to enemies facing him, a buff that extends to his Omnislash and Swift Slash. This change enhances his damage output during critical moments.

The new update makes some alterations to Blade Fury as well, which are particularly impactful. Juggernaut is now hard-dispelled, meaning he can no longer be chain-stunned immediately after that spell ends. Additionally, Blade Fury can now crit, scaling off of this unit's attack speed to provide a significant amount of burst damage.

These all combine to make Juggernaut a resilient, high-damage carry that's capable of sustained pressure in fights.

3) Sven

Sven in Dota 2 (Image via Valve)

Sven's rework in patch 7.36 has made him a powerhouse in the carry role. His new facet abilities in Dota 2, Heavy Plate Warcry and Wrath of God, offer significant strategic versatility. The former grants a physical damage barrier to all affected heroes, bolstering team survivability. On the other hand, Wrath of God synergizes with Sven’s high strength, converting it into additional damage.

What truly elevates this unit's status is his new innate ability, Vanquisher, which causes his attacks to deal 15% more damage to stunned enemies. This passive ability synergizes exceptionally well with Sven’s Storm Hammer and any additional stun sources from his team, amplifying his damage output and making him a fearsome opponent in engagements.

4) Legion Commander (LC)

Legion Commander in Dota 2 (Image via Valve)

Legion Commander has seen a substantial uptick in viability, thanks to the changes in patch 7.36. Her Moment of Courage is now an innate passive ability, giving her access to an additional skill point from level one. This advantage boosts her performance in rune clashes, the laning stage, and early skirmishes.

Her facets, Spoils of War and Stonehall Plate, further enhance her effectiveness. Spoils of War grants bonus damage to any unit that damaged the loser during a duel, scaling Legion Commander’s damage as the game progresses.

Stonehall Plate grants a damage block equivalent to 100% of the damage dealt to enemy heroes. It provides really tough protection and lets you set up successful duels. These abilities make Legion Commander versatile and formidable in a match.

5) Weaver

Weaver in Dota 2 (Image via Valve)

Weaver's adjustments in patch 7.36 have solidified his position as a top carry pick. With Geminate Attack now an innate ability, Weaver effectively starts the game with two skills, enhancing his laning presence and early game impact.

This unit's facets, Skitterstep and Hivemind, provide diverse utility. The former enhances Shukuchi by increasing movement speed and applying a brief, intense slow to enemies, ideal for picking off vulnerable backliners.

Hivemind boosts The Swarm, granting Weaver experience whenever the beetles attack enemy heroes, accelerating his level progression. These improvements make this unit a versatile and dynamic carry, capable of adapting to various game situations and maintaining high impact throughout the match.

In conclusion, patch 7.36 has introduced a range of changes that have reinvigorated several carry heroes in Dota 2. Whether you prefer the illusion-heavy chaos of CK, the consistent damage of Juggernaut and Sven, the dueling prowess of Legion Commander, or the slippery aggression of Weaver, there is a powerful carry option to suit every playstyle in the current meta.

If you are interested in other topics related to Dota 2, check out these articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback