5 best midlaners in Dota 2 patch 7.36

Dota 2 Patch 7.36 has fundamentally reshaped the game's balance, with some changes that push select heroes, especially in the midlane, to another level. This patch ushered in important adjustments and buffs through in-built abilities and hero aspects. These have enhanced some midlaners' performances into top-tier choices that any player would look to dominate with.

This article discusses the five best midlaners after Dota 2 Patch 7.36 and the changes that make them so powerful in their respective roles.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Dota 2 Patch 7.36: Best midlane picks

1) Meepo

Meepo in Dota 2 (Image via Valve)

Meepo has surged to become one of the strongest midlane heroes in the game, thanks to a key Facet that accelerates his power spike. The Fast Leveling Facet allows him to gain his second clone at Level 3 instead of Level 4; this seemingly small tweak is actually a game-changer.

This early advantage means Meepo can farm, push waves, and stack camps much faster, gaining a significant edge in lane control. With two Meepos, securing last hits and denies becomes almost effortless, making it difficult for opponents to trade effectively.

Furthermore, the two's early presence allows Meepo to roam and gank much earlier than expected, surprising enemies in other lanes with powerful and early aggression.

2) Templar Assassin (TA)

Templar Assassin in Dota 2 (Image via Valve)

Templar Assassin has been elevated from one of the worst heroes to a top-tier midlane threat due to significant buffs. Refraction now has one less charge, but these charges are no longer instantly broken by damage-over-time (DOT) effects. This change makes TA more durable against heroes that previously countered her, like Ember Spirit and Viper.

Additionally, TA has gained an extra damage charge each time a Refraction charge is broken, which significantly increases her potential damage output. With her Innate ability in Dota 2 now including Psi Blades, she effectively starts with a Level 2 timing at Level 1; this enhances her early-game lane control and harassment potential.

These changes make Templar Assassin a formidable presence in the midlane, able to exert a lot of pressure right from the get-go.

3) Leshrac

Leshrac in Dota 2 (Image via Valve)

Leshrac has received substantial updates via Dota 2 Patch 7.36, making him a much more viable midlaner. His attacks now restore mana as long as the target has some, which provides a steady mana-sustain during the laning phase. This mana restoration, which applies to ranged creeps and heroes, gives Leshrac an extra four to five mana per hit without any items.

Additionally, the champion's Innate ability now increases his area-of-effect (AOE) damage with each point of intelligence, making his spells even more potent. By Level 6, with just a wand and a Null Talisman, Leshrac's ultimate matches its previous power level and continues to improve, especially with items like Bloodstone on hand.

These enhancements make Leshrac a stronger and more sustainable midlane hero in Dota 2 than what was possible in previous patches.

4) Death Prophet (DP)

Death Prophet in Dota 2 (Image via Valve)

Death Prophet has seen notable improvements via Dota 2 Patch 7.36 that enhance her viability as a midlane hero. Her passive now grants movement speed, becoming available much earlier and effectively replacing the speed boost from her ultimate. Additionally, she gains spell cooldown reduction per level; this significantly boosts her spellcasting efficiency.

Players are now opting for Death Prophet's Exorcism Talent, which empowers her ultimate and turns her into a snowballing force. As she kills enemies with it, she gains momentum, thereby creating a cycle of increasing power.

Death Prophet's innate ability to trap the spirits of fallen heroes within a 2,000 range adds a strategic layer to her gameplay, making her an even more formidable midlane presence after Dota 2 Patch 7.36.

5) Pudge

Pudge in Dota 2 (Image via Valve)

Pudge has emerged as a strong counter to many ranged mid heroes, particularly those relying on damage-over-time abilities like Death Prophet's Spirit Siphon and Leshrac's Diabolic Edict. With high base damage and great lane sustain, he can contest these match-ups and come out on top.

Pudge's innate ability, Flesh Heap, passively levels up with his ultimate; this adds to his tankiness and makes him harder to bring down after Dota 2 Patch 7.36. His Facets either enhance Dismember to increase his Strength per tick or modify Meat Hook to deal damage based on the distance traveled. Essentially, they provide substantial benefits for both laning and ganking.

These Facets make Pudge a versatile and dangerous midlaner, capable of exerting significant pressure and disrupting enemy strategies.

In a nutshell, Dota 2 Patch 7.36 has rejuvenated the midlane role, with Meepo, Templar Assassin, Leshrac, Death Prophet, and Pudge being the best champions for the task.

Essential buffs and tuning have boosted their power, making them the hottest picks for dominating the midlane in this current meta. Be it early aggression, sustained damage, or countering ranged heroes, these Dota 2 midlaners are strong options to secure victory in matches.

