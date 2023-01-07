PMGC 2022 Grand Finals updated points table after Day 1

The PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) began with its Grand Finals of the 2022 season last night. Top players representing the best teams from around the world went up against one another in exciting battles. The action will continue today and is expected to heat up even further.

Fans across the globe can catch the Grand Finals broadcast of the PMGC 2022 live on YouTube, Twitch, TikTok, and Facebook channels of PUBG Mobile Esports from 10:30 am UTC (4:00 pm IST).

PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2022: Match results and updated points table (Grand Finals - Day 1)

Day 1 of the Grand Finals of PMGC 2022 began with an exhibition match (played in Solo mode), where all the 64 players fought to take home $3000. Soulless from Fireflux Esports emerged as the winner.

The main matches followed the exhibition match. Each of the six matches witnessed intense gunfights, rotation clashes, and tactical gameplay from the best teams. While the Brazilian teams had great outings, some heavyweight teams lagged behind, performing below par.

The Chicken Dinner winners of the six matches (Grand Finals Day 1) are listed below:

Match 1 - Erangel - DRS Gaming (13 kills)

Match 2 - Miramar - INCO Gaming (10 kills)

Match 3 - Sanhok - Alpha 7 Esports (14 kills)

Match 4 - Erangel - Influence Rage Chemin Esports (9 kills)

Match 5 - Miramar - Fireflux Esports (13 kills)

Match 6 - Erangel - IHC Esports (10 kills)

Here are the positions of all 16 participating teams at the end of Grand Finals Day 1:

Alpha 7 Esports (78 points, along with one Chicken Dinner) INCO Gaming (69 points, along with one Chicken Dinner) Influence Rage Chemin Esports (54 points, along with one Chicken Dinner) S2G Esports (52 points) Trained to Kill (51 points) DRS Gaming (48 points, along with one Chicken Dinner) Geek Fam (48 points) IHC Esports (45 points, along with one Chicken Dinner) 4 Angry Men (43 points) Fireflux Esports (41 points) Wolves Esports (39 points) Nova Esports (36 points) GodLike Stalwart (35 points) Buriram United Esports (33 points) Vampire Esports (27 points) Alter EGO LIMAX (17 points)

Alter EGO LIMAX ended the first day with a total of 17 points. Fans of the host country (Indonesia) will hope that their favorite team manages to have a better show on Day 2 of the PMGC 2022 Grand Finals.

Furthermore, all eyes will be on the defending champions Nova Esports (known to stage great comebacks), who are eyeing to become the first team with a hattrick of title wins.

Schedule and match timings of PMGC 2022 Grand Finals: Day 2

Like the first matchday, a total of six matches will be played on Day 2. The contest will take place in Erangel, Sanhok, and Miramar in the following order:

Match 1 - Erangel

Match 2 - Miramar

Match 3 - Sanhok

Match 4 - Erangel

Match 5 - Miramar

Match 6 - Erangel

It will be interesting to see which PUBG Mobile team will eventually lift the coveted trophy of PMGC 2022 and obtain a major share of the $1.6 million prize pool.

