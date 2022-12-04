PMGC 2022 Last Chance updated points table after Day 1, schedule for Day 2, and more

The ongoing PMGC 2022 has moved on to its business end with the Last Chance phase. A total of 16 teams are battling against each other to collect points and finish in the top five at the end of the phase.

The race to the Grand Finals will conclude today. This means that all the matches will have added importance.

The live telecast of the Last Chance phase of PMGC 2022 will begin at 10:45 am (UTC+0) / 4:15 pm IST. Fans can watch the live action on the official YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok handles/channels of PUBG Mobile Esports.

PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2022: Match results and updated points table (Last Chance - Day 1)

The 16 qualified teams from the Survival Stage fought it out in six intense PUBG Mobile matches on Day 1 of the Last Chance phase. While teams like Alpha 7 Esports and DRS Gaming showed resilience and had great outings, teams like Agon i8 and Bacon Time had a miserable day.

The Chicken Dinner winners of the six matchups are listed below:

Match 1 - Erangel - INCO Gaming (16 kills)

Match 2 - Miramar - Beşiktaş Esports (4 kills)

Match 3 - Sanhok - Alpha 7 Esports(9 kills)

Match 4 - Erangel - DRS Gaming (10 kills)

Match 5 - Miramar - HVVP (14 kills)

Match 6 - Erangel - Titan Gaming (6 kills)

Given below are the standings of the 16 participating teams at the end of PMGC 2022 Last Chance Day 1:

DRS Gaming (81 points, along with one Chicken Dinner) Alpha 7 Esports (75 points, along with one Chicken Dinner) IHC Esports (64 points) INCO Gaming (54 points, along with one Chicken Dinner) Titan Gaming (51 points, along with one Chicken Dinner) Bigetron Red Aliens (51 points) HVVP (49 points, along with two Chicken Dinners) Game Lord (49 points) Damwon Gaming (47 points) REJECT (40 points) LGD Gaming(33 points) Beşiktaş Esports (31 points, along with one Chicken Dinner) Nigma Galaxy (27 points) Agon i8 (26 points) Vampire Esports (25 points) Bacon Time (20 points)

It remains to be seen whether DRS Gaming will continue their dominance in the final matchday or if teams like IHC Esports and Alpha 7 Esports will dethrone them at the top of the table. Meanwhile, teams like Bacon Time, Vampire Esports, and Nigma Galaxy will be trying to stage comebacks.

Schedule and match timings of PMGC 2022 Last Chance: Day 2

Like Matchday 1 of the Last Chance League phase, a total of six matches will be played tonight.

The top PUBG Mobile players will be competing on the maps of Erangel, Sanhok, and Miramar in the following order:

Match 1 - Erangel

Match 2 - Miramar

Match 3 - Sanhok

Match 4 - Erangel

Match 5 - Miramar

Match 6 - Erangel

The 16 participating teams will try their best to finish in the top five in the Last Chance phase and book their respective slots in the Grand Finals of PMGC 2022.

