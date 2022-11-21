PMGC 2022 League Group Green Final standings, Group Yellow schedule, and more

Group Green was termed the the "Group of Death" in the PMGC 2022 League phase, and it stayed true to its name over the course of four matchdays that concluded last night. The best players from across the globe could be seen in action during these blisteringly intense matches.

The action will continue with the matches in Group Yellow that will feature some of the best PUBG Mobile teams. Fans are eagerly waiting for the matches to commence on November 23.

PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2022: Match results and updated points table (League Day 4 - Group Green)

Day 4 saw the points table undergo massive changes as certain teams outplayed their competitors across all maps. While teams like Nova Esports and Fire Flux Esports staged spectacular comebacks, HVVP had to exit the top three after three great matchdays.

The winners of the Day 4 matchups (along with their respective kill tally) are as follows:

Match 19 - Erangel - Alpha 7 Esports (18 kills)

Match 20 - Miramar - Nova Esports (17 kills)

Match 21 - Sanhok - Nova Esports (12 kills)

Match 22 - Erangel - Damwon Gaming (8 kills)

Match 23 - Miramar - Bacon Time (8 kills)

Match 24 - Erangel - Fire Flux Esports (12 kills)

Here's where the 16 teams positioned themselves after the conclusion of the PMGC 2022 Group Green League phase:

GodLike Stalwart (260 points, along with three chicken dinners) Nova Esports (256 points, along with four chicken dinners) Fire Flux Esports (248 points, along with three chicken dinners) Bacon Time (241 points, along with four chicken dinners) Vampire Esports (237 points, along with two chicken dinners) HVVP (229 points, along with one chicken dinner) Alpha 7 Esports (208 points, along with three chicken dinners) Damwon Gaming (192 points, along with two chicken dinners) Skylightz Gaming (176 points) POWR Esport (167 points, along with two chicken dinners) INCO Gaming (142 points) One Million Esports (140 points) Evos Reborn (117 points) Donuts USG (107 points) Yoodo Alliance (99 points) Pittsburgh Knights (98 points)

PMGC 2022 League Group Yellow participating teams and schedule

Following the massive success of the Group Red and Group Green matches, the PMGC 2022 League phase will host the matches for Group Yellow. The top 16 teams from all over the world will feature in 24 matches set to be played between November 23 and November 27.

The matchups will be livestreamed on PUBG Mobile Esports' YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, and TikTok channels in multiple languages.

The program will begin at 10:45 am (UTC+0)/4:15 pm IST. Players will be seen treading on the maps of Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok.

Here's the list of the 16 PUBG Mobile teams who are in Group Yellow:

TEM Entertainment (Thailand) Faze Clan (Thailand) Genesis Dogma GIDS (Indonesia) Geek Fam (Malaysia) D'Xavier (Vietnam) Vivo Keyd (Brazil) Furious Gaming (Chile) Team Falcons (Saudi Arabia) Geekay Esports (Iraq) IHC Esports (Mongolia) Trained to Kill (Nepal) Beşiktaş Esports (Turkey) Game Lord (France) DS Gaming (South Korea) Four Angry Men (China) REJECT (Japan)

Similar to the other groups, the top three teams from Group Yellow will secure a spot in the Grand Finals of PMGC 2022. The sides ranked fourth to eleventh will continue to play in the Survival Stage of the competition.

