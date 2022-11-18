PMGC 2022 League Group Green: Updated points table, schedule for Day 2, and more

The Group Green matches at the League Stage of the PMGC 2022 began last night. The action will continue today as 16 top teams from different regions worldwide will compete for a place in the Grand Finals of the third edition of the tournament.

Fans across the globe can watch their favorite players in action live on PUBG Mobile Esports' YouTube, Twitch, TikTok, and Facebook channels.

PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2022: Match results and updated points table (League Day 1 - Group Green)

Day 1 of Group Green's league phase at PMGC 2022 had everything. Viewers got to witness roadblocks, drop fights, and impeccable gameplay during the matches. While a few sides took home chicken dinners, some failed to execute their plans and had below-par outings.

The winners of the six matches are as follows:

Match 1 - Erangel - Bacon Time (9 kills)

Match 2 - Miramar - Alpha 7 Esports (11 kills)

Match 3 - Sanhok - Nova Esports (8 kills)

Match 4 - Erangel - GodLike Stalwart (8 kills)

Match 5 - Miramar - HVVP (7 kills)

Match 6 - Erangel - POWR Esport (15 kills)

Here are the positions of the 16 participating teams in Group Green at the end of Day 1:

HVVP (85 points, along with one chicken dinner) Evos Reborn (65 points) Alpha 7 Esports (64 points, along with one chicken dinner) Nova Esports (56 points, along with one chicken dinner) One Million Esports (51 points) Fire Flux Esports (47 points) POWR Esport (44 points, along with one chicken dinner) GodLike Stalwart (43 points, along with one chicken dinner) Donuts USG (42 points) Damwon Gaming (41 points) Vampire Esports (39 points) Pittsburg Knights (37 points) Skylightz Gaming (36 points) Bacon Time (33 points, along with one chicken dinner) Yoodo Alliance (24 points) INCO Gaming (22 points)

It remains to be seen whether HVVP will continue their dominance on Day 2 or if any other team will dethrone them at the top of the table.

Match timings and schedule of PMGC 2022 League Stage: Group Green Day 2

After six intense matches on Day 1, the Group Green teams will now look to outclass their competitors in another six matches on Day 3 of the PMGC 2022 League Stage.

Here's an overview of the matchups scheduled for Day 2:

Match 1 - Erangel

Match 2 - Miramar

Match 3 - Sanhok

Match 4 - Erangel

Match 5 - Miramar

Match 6 - Erangel

The matches are scheduled to begin at 10.45 am (UTC+0)/4.15 pm IST.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see which PUBG Mobile teams will cement their place in the top three at the end of Match 12 today.

The conclusion of Day 2 will further heat up the competition. This is because the teams will only have two more days to showcase their prowess and book a spot in the Grand Finals of PMGC 2022.

Poll : 0 votes