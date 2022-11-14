PMGC 2022 League Group Red final points table, Group Green schedule and more

PMGC is the biggest tournament on the PUBG Mobile esports circuit. The competition began with the League Stage matches on November 10 featuring teams from Group Red.

The matches ended with a bang last night as the world awaits the commencement of Group Green's matches, which will begin on the upcoming Thursday and will feature top athletes from around the world.

PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2022: Overall points table (League Stage - Group Red)

Over the last four days, the teams from Group Red have played 24 blisteringly intense matches. While some teams impressed everyone with their performances, others failed to deliver.

Here's a look at where the 16 participating teams in Group Red finished after Day 4:

Buriram United Esports (300 points, along with four chicken dinners) Influence Rage Chemin Esports (282 points, along with four chicken dinners) S2G Esports (257 points, along with four chicken dinners) LGD Gaming (225 points, along with three chicken dinners) Agon i8 Esports (210 points) DRS Gaming (182 points, along with one chicken dinner) Bigetron RA (179 points, along with two chicken dinners) 4 Rivals (176 points, along with one chicken dinner) Titan Gaming (160 points, along with one chicken dinner) Nigma Galaxy (155 points, along with two chicken dinners) Box Gaming (153 points, along with one chicken dinner) The Infinity (146 points) Mad Bulls (134 points, along with one chicken dinner) Team Queso (113 points) R8 Esports (110 points) emTek StormX (101 points)

While Buriram United Esports, Influence Rage Chemin Esports, and S2G Esports have successfully booked their place in the Grand Finals of PMGC 2022 (set to be played in January), teams finishing between rank four and eleven will feature in the Survival Stage and will fight against teams from Group Green and Yellow.

Although Mad Bulls, Team Queso, and R8 Esports showed resilience and performed great in the last two matchdays, they fell short by a few points.

It remains to be seen which teams from the Survival Stage will join the already qualified teams in the Grand Finals of PMGC.

PMGC 2022 League Group Green participating teams and schedule

Following the success of the Group Red matches, the League Stage is set to host the matches for Group Green. 16 top sides from across the globe will feature in 24 matches scheduled to be played between November 17 and November 20. The matches will be livestreamed on PUBG Mobile Esports' YouTube channel in multiple languages.

The matches will begin at 10.45 am (UTC+0)/4.15 pm IST and will be played on the maps of Erangel, Miramar and Sanhok.

Here's a look at the 16 PUBG Mobile teams who are placed in Group Green:

Bacon Time (Thailand) Vampire Esports (Thailand) Evos Reborn (Indonesia) Yoodo Alliance (Malaysia) INCO Gaming (Brazil) A7 Esports (Brazil) Knights (U.S.A) POWR Esport (Saudi Arabia) One Million Esports (Morocco) GodLike Stalwart (Mongolia) Skylightz Gaming (Nepal) Fire Flux Esports (Turkey) HHVP (Ex NAVI) (Russia) Damwon Gaming (South Korea) Nova Esports (China) Donuts USG (Japan)

Similar to Group Red, the top 3 Group Green teams at the end of Match 24 will make their place directly in the Grand Finals of PMGC 2022. The teams ranked between fourth and eleventh will head over to the Survival Stage of the competition.

