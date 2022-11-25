PMGC 2022 League Group Yellow updated points table, schedule for Day 2, and more

The conclusion of the PMGC 2022 League Group Green's matches paved the perfect platform for the Group Yellow matches that commenced last night. The race to the Grand Finals will continue every day until November 27. The best teams from across the globe will take part in six fiercely-fought matches every matchday.

PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2022: Match results and updated points table (League Day 1 - Group Yellow)

Day 1 of Group Yellow's league phase at PMGC 2022 offered a lot. Viewers got to witness drop fights and road blocks, as well as stunning gameplay during the matches. While some rosters took home chicken dinners, others failed to execute their plans and had a day to forget.

The winners of the six matchups and their respective kill tally are as follows:

Match 7 - Erangel - Four Angry Men (11 kills)

Match 8 - Miramar - Geekay Esports (5 kills)

Match 9 - Sanhok - Geekay Esports (13 kills)

Match 10 - Erangel - Geek Fam (13 kills)

Match 11 - Miramar - Beşiktaş Esports (8 kills)

Match 12 - Erangel - Faze Clan (9 kills)

Here are the positions of the 16 participating teams in Group Yellow at the end of Day 1:

Geek Fam (92 points, along with one chicken dinner) Geekay Esports (83 points, along with two chicken dinners) Trained to Kill (65 points) Faze Clan (58 points, along with one chicken dinner) IHC Esports (57 points) Four Angry Men (47 points, along with one chicken dinner) Furious Gaming (47 points) Vivo Keyd (47 points) Genesis Dogma GIDS (46 points) Beşiktaş Esports (38 points, along with one chicken dinner) REJECT (33 points) Game Lord (29 points) TEM Entertainment (26 points) Team Falcons (24 points) D'Xavier (19 points) Nongshim RedForce (13 points)

It remains to be seen whether Geek Fam will continue their dominance on Day 2 or if teams like Geekay Esports and Trained to Kill will dethrone them at the top of the table. Meanwhile, sides like Team Falcons, D'Xavier, and Nongshim RedForce will be trying to stage comebacks.

Match timings and schedule of PMGC 2022 League Stage Group Yellow Day 2

Following six intense matches on Day 1, Group Green Yellow will now look to outperform their competitors in another six matches on Day 3 of the PMGC 2022 League Stage.

Here's an overview of the PMGC matches scheduled for Day 2:

Match 7 - Erangel

Match 8 - Miramar

Match 9 - Sanhok

Match 10 - Erangel

Match 11 - Miramar

Match 12 - Erangel

The live telecast is set to begin at 10:45 am (UTC+0)/4:15 pm IST.

Fans are eagerly waiting to witness which PUBG Mobile teams will cement their spot in the top three at the end of Match 12 today.

Day 2's conclusion will further intensify the tournament. This is because the rosters will only have a couple of matchdays to showcase their talent and earn a spot in the Grand Finals of PMGC 2022.

