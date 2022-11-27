PMGC 2022 League Group Yellow updated points table, schedule for Day 4, and more

The final group of PMGC 2022 - Group Yellow's matches are being closely watched by PUBG Mobile fans all over the world. The past three matchdays have seen the group's sixteen teams battling it out in 18 intense matches.

The race to the Grand Finals of PMGC 2022 will finally come to an end tonight for the Group Yellow teams. Fans across the globe can tune into the official YouTube, Tik Tok, Twitch, and Facebook channels of PUBG Mobile Esports to catch the upcoming action live.

PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2022: Match results and updated points table (League Day 4 - Group Yellow)

Day 3 witnessed the points table constantly changing as multiple teams are fairly close to each other. While teams like Genesis Dogma GIDS, TEM Entertainment, and Game Lord had great performances, Furious Gaming and Team Falcons struggled to obtain points in the last few days.

The winners of the six Chicken Dinners (listed along with their respective total kill tallies) are as follows:

Match 7 - Erangel - REJECT (12 kills)

Match 8 - Miramar - TEM Entertainment (17 kills)

Match 9 - Sanhok - Game Lord (8 kills)

Match 10 - Erangel - Geek Fam (17 kills)

Match 11 - Miramar - TEM Entertainment (6 kills)

Match 12 - Erangel - Genesis Dogma GIDS (11 kills)

Here's where the 16 teams in Group Yellow are positioned after the conclusion of Match 18:

Geek Fam (205 points, along with two Chicken Dinners) Four Angry Men (179 points, along with three Chicken Dinners) REJECT (166 points, along with two Chicken Dinners) IHC Esports (162 points) Faze Clan (157 points, along with one Chicken Dinner) Geekay Esports (156 points, along with two Chicken Dinners) Beşiktaş Esports (151 points, along with two Chicken Dinners) Trained to Kill (150 points, along with one Chicken Dinner) TEM Entertainment (142 points, along with two Chicken Dinners) Vivo Keyd (132 points) Game Lord (127 points) D'Xavier (123 points, along with one Chicken Dinner) Genesis Dogma GIDS (102 points) Furious Gaming (78 points) Team Falcons (77 points) Nongshim RedForce (57 points)

With just 16 points separating the teams placed between third and eighth place, things are certainly going to heat up on Day 4. It remains to be seen if Geek Fam can maintain their top spot in the table or if Four Angry Men can overthrow them in the remaining six matches.

Schedule and match order of PMGC 2022 League Stage: Yellow Day 4

Following the conclusion of the first three matchdays, the Group Yellow teams are all set for a great finish in their last six matches on Day 4 of the PMGC 2022 League.

Here's an overview of the matches set for Day 4:

Match 19 - Erangel

Match 20 - Miramar

Match 21 - Sanhok

Match 22 - Erangel

Match 23 - Miramar

Match 24 - Erangel

The live broadcast of the final day for Group Yellow will begin at 10:45 am (UTC+0) / 4:15 pm IST.

With today being the final league matchday, fans across the world will be rooting for their favorite teams. It remains to be seen which three sides from Group Yellow will join the top three teams from both Group Red and Group Green in the Grand Finals of PMGC 2022.

