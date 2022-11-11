PMGC 2022 League Stage: Group Red updated points table, schedule for Day 2, and more

The PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2022 began with its League Stage matches on November 10, with six matches played on the night being viewed by millions across the globe. The race to the Grand Finals has taken the entire gaming community by storm as the action is set to continue tonight and on upcoming dates as well.

Gamers and fans can watch their favorite stars in action live and exclusively on PUBG Mobile Esports' YouTube channel.

PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2022: Match results and points table (League Stage Day 1 - Group Red)

The League Stage of PMGC 2022 began on a bright note as all sides tried to showcase their best performances. A few sides emerged victorious, while some failed to perform according to fans' expectations.

The winners of the six matches (alongside their kill tally) are mentioned below:

Match 1 - Erangel - Influence Rage Chemin Esports (13 kills)

Match 2 - Miramar - Titan Gaming (13 kills)

Match 3 - Sanhok - Nigma Galaxy (7 kills)

Match 4 - Erangel - Mad Bulls (6 kills)

Match 5 - Miramar - LGD Gaming (9 kills)

Match 6 - Erangel - Box Gaming (9 kills)

Here's a look at where all the 16 participating teams in Group Red are posited in the Points Table at the end of Day 1:

Influence Rage Chemin Esports (97 points, along with one chicken dinner) Nigma Galaxy (83 points, along with one chicken dinner) Titan Gaming (76 points, along with one chicken dinner) Buriram United Esports (64 points) Bigetron RA (50 points) Box Gaming (48 points, along with one chicken dinner) DRS Gaming (48 points) LGD Gaming (44 points, along with one chicken dinner) Mad Bulls (38 points, along with one chicken dinner) emTek StormX (31 points) S2G Esports (30 points) 4 Rivals (28 points) Agon i8 Esports (28 points) R8 Esports (20 points) The Infinity (16 points) Team Queso (16 points)

It remains to be seen whether Influence Rage Chemin Esports can continue their domination on Day 2 of the PMGC League Stage or is dethroned by the likes of Nigma Galaxy and Titan Gaming.

Schedule and Match Timings of PMGC 2022 League Stage: Group Red Day 2

The first matchday of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2022: League Stage witnessed 16 participating teams (from Group Red) fight in six blisteringly intense matches across three maps. The same intensity will continue on Day 2 as well.

Here's an overview of the matches scheduled for Day 2 of the event:

Match 1 - Erangel

Match 2 - Miramar

Match 3 - Sanhok

Match 4 - Erangel

Match 5 - Miramar

Match 6 - Erangel

The matches begin at 10.45 am (UTC+0)/4.15 pm IST.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see which PUBG Mobile teams will make it to the top 3 at the end of the last match today. The conclusion of Day 2 will further intensify the tournament as only two days will be remaining for the participating teams to showcase their gameplay and cement their place in the Grand Finals of the biggest event of the year.

Meanwhile, the teams placed fourth and eleventh at the end of Day 4 (November 13) will head over to the Survival Stage of PMGC 2022.

