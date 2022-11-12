PMGC 2022 League Stage: Group Red updated points table, schedule for Day 3, and more

Day 2 of the PMGC 2022 League Stage for Group Red saw 16 teams fight for a place in the top three. While the top-three teams will make it to the Grand Finals, those finishing between the ranks of 4 and 11 will head to the Survival Stage. The five lowest-ranked teams, on the other hand, will be eliminated

Gamers can watch their favorite stars in action at the tournament on PUBG Mobile Esports' official YouTube channel.

PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2022: Match results and updated points table (League Stage Day 2 - Group Red)

The second day of the PMGC 2022 League Stage for Group Red saw the teams take part in six matches. While a few sides emerged victorious, some failed to execute their plans and had average outings.

The winners of the six matches (together with their kill tally) are as follows:

Match 1 - Erangel - S2G Esports (11 kills)

Match 2 - Miramar - S2G Esports (10 kills)

Match 3 - Sanhok - Influence Rage Chemin Esports (13 kills)

Match 4 - Erangel - Buriram United Esports (13 kills)

Match 5 - Miramar - LGD Gaming (13 kills)

Match 6 - Erangel - DRS Gaming (9 kills)

S2G Esports had a great day, claiming consecutive chicken dinners and securing third spot in the points table. Meanwhile, Nigma Galaxy had a day to forget as they could only manage 13 points from the six matches they played.

Here are the positions of the 16 participating teams in Group Red at the end of Day 2:

Influence Rage Chemin Esports (170 points, along with two chicken dinners) Buriram United Esports (137 points, along with one chicken dinner) S2G Esports (125 points, along with two chicken dinners) DRS Gaming (115 points, along with one chicken dinner) Bigetron RA (115 points, along with one chicken dinner) Titan Gaming (112 points, along with one chicken dinner) Nigma Galaxy (96 points, along with one chicken dinner) Agon i8 Esports (91 points) LGD Gaming (90 points, along with one chicken dinner) The Infinity (70 points) Box Gaming (64 points, along with one chicken dinner) 4 Rivals (64 points) emTek StormX (52 points) Mad Bulls (49 points, along with one chicken dinner) R8 Esports (47 points) Team Queso (41 points)

It will be interesting to see how other teams plan to stop Influence Rage Chemin Esports, who sit at the top with a 43-point lead over second-placed Buriram United Esports.

Match timings and schedule of PMGC 2022 League Stage: Group Red Day 3

The Group Red teams will now look to outperform their competitors in the six matches set to be played on Day 3 of the PMGC 2022 League Stage.

Here's an overview of the matches scheduled for Day 3 of the competition:

Match 1 - Erangel

Match 2 - Miramar

Match 3 - Sanhok

Match 4 - Erangel

Match 5 - Miramar

Match 6 - Erangel

The matches will begin at 10.45 am (UTC+0)/4.15 pm IST. Gamers can catch the action to see which PUBG Mobile teams finish in the top three at the end of Match 18.

Teams will have until November 13, 2022, to qualify for the Grand Finals of the PMGC 2022.

